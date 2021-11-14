Five people have reportedly been killed in a multiple-vehicle collision on the N2 Umtentweni near Port Shepstone

The accident happened when the driver of an LMV allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle

The KZN transport department has since started an investigation to unearth the exact cause of the accident

PORT SHEPSTONE - At least five people are said to have died and several others seriously injured following a multi-car accident on the N2 near Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal.

While details around the crash are sketchy, SABC News reported that a driver of a light motor vehicle (LMV) had allegedly attempted to overtake another vehicle when the accident happened.

5 People Die in Multi Car Accident on N2 in KZN, Several Others in Critical Condition. Image: getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News understands that Kwanele Ncalane, who is the spokesperson for the provincial transport department, told a news report that the road has been closed off to traffic.

“We appeal to road users to adhere to the rule of the road. [Additionally], we send our deepest condolences to the families of the accident victims," said Ncalane, adding that investigations into the exact cause of the crash have started.

"Our teams have begun preliminary investigations into the cause of the accident. We hope they will finalise the report soon to shed light on the exact cause."

Source: Briefly.co.za