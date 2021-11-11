A teacher in Mpumalanga crashed into a classroom at Kopanang Secondary School in Emalahleni

The unknown teacher's crash resulted in the injury of four people, including staff and students, as well as property damage

However, South Africans reacted more to photographs of the car the teacher was driving with some wondering how he/she could afford it

EMALAHLENI - A teacher in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga shocked staff and pupils alike when they crashed their car into a classroom at the school they teach at.

The incident has been confirmed by the Mpumalanga Education Department but the teacher's identity is unknown.

According to , the department has expressed its shock at the incident, which left two staff members and two learners injured and caused property damage as well.

A Mpumalanga teacher crashed his/her car into a classroom, injuring 4 people. Image: Twitter/ @IamJuan_SA.

Source: Twitter

Consequences of classroom crash

EWN reports that the crash took place at Kopanang Secondary School, but exact details are still to be investigated.

Bonakele Majuba, the provincial MEC, visited the Mpumalanga school this morning. Jasper Zwane, a spokesperson, had the following to say about the incident:

"According to the preliminary information which still needs to be verified, it looks like a teacher accidentally drove into a staff room ... injured two assistant teachers and two learners who were then rushed to the nearest hospital."

South Africa reacts to crazy car crash

@Lustat2 remarked:

"Teacher drives a nice car."

@Syne_B said:

"A teachable moment."

@Limpho_ZA shared:

"Probably couldn't drive that car."

@SkeletonSA said:

"Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone!! #AnotherBrickInTheWall."

