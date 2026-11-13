Leanne Manas took home the Best TV Presenter 2026 title at the Best of Joburg awards

The South African presenter admitted she was completely unaware she had even been nominated for the award

Fans and followers flooded her comments section with messages of support after she shared the exciting news

Leanne Manas was shocked to win the Best TV Presenter 2026 at Best of Joburg. Image: leannemannas

Source: Instagram

South African television presenter Leanne Manas had one of the most delightful surprises of her career this week after being named Best TV Presenter 2026 at the prestigious Best of Joburg awards. What made the moment even sweeter was the fact that she had absolutely no idea she was in the running.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 12 November 2026, Manas shared her genuine shock and gratitude with her followers, telling them the news had completely caught her off guard. The businesswoman and journalist, known for her warm on-screen presence, admitted the whole situation left her pleasantly floored.

Leanne Manas Reacts to Best of Joburg Win

"Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me in the @thebestofjoburg Best TV Presenter 2026 category! To be honest, I didn't even know I was in the running, so you can imagine my surprise when I found out! 😂 What an incredibly unexpected bit of news. You've really made my day! 💃🏻🪩🕺🏻 Thank you!" she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The post struck a chord with her followers, who were quick to celebrate the win alongside her. Many used the opportunity to express just how much they feel the recognition was well-deserved.

Fans Rally Around the Beloved Presenter

The comments section quickly filled with warm messages from fans and colleagues alike. Here is what some of them had to say:

@andyappalsamy: "Congratulations Leanne, well deserved 👏❤️"

@hannahsadiki: "Well deserved my lady 🙌 love it for you 🔥"

@desiree_chauke: "The best to ever do it 🥂"

@_bongiwezwane: "I love this! Well deserved. Well done LM ❤️"

@sav_shehab: "Congratulations ❤️"

@gailleschinsky: "🙌❤️without a doubt !!!"

@roseribeiro97: "Wooooo hoooo🔥 That's my girl!"

The outpouring of support reflects the deep affection audiences hold for Manas, whose career has seen her become one of South Africa's most recognisable faces on television. The double dose of good news, winning the award while simultaneously learning she had been nominated, made for a genuinely joyful moment both for her and those who have followed her journey.

Manas addresses SABC axing

In a previous report from Briefly News, a wave of fake TikTok posts claiming that Leanne Manas had been pushed out of her role on 'Morning Live' has been shut down by both the SABC and the anchor herself

Source: Briefly News