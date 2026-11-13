Thembisa Nxumalo reposted a clip to her Instagram Stories on Friday, 13 November 2026, shortly after Anele Mdoda's Netflix wedding special premiered

During the first episode of Stars and Vows, Anele revealed she and her sisters have not spoken for nearly 30 years

The post comes days after another sister, Zamalisa, accused Anele of publicly airing their family's private matters

Thembisa Nxumalo seemingly responded to Anele Mdoda after the Netflix wedding special premiered. Image: zintathu, thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

The Mdoda family drama has spilled onto social media yet again, and this time it is Anele's sister Thembisa Nxumalo who appears to have fired back. Hours after Anele Mdoda's Netflix wedding special made its debut, Thembisa shared a clip to her Instagram Stories that many fans are reading as a pointed response to her famous sibling.

Thembisa Nxumalo seemingly responds to Anele Mdoda

The video, originally from TikTok and reposted by the account "thembisamdoda" on Friday, 13 November 2026, features an animated street-side recording of Ngizwe Mchunu during an eNCA interview. The clip carries a "LIVE" overlay graphic and is short, but the audio is hard to miss:

"Oh, lies, lies, lies, and everywhere lies."

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Thembisa posted it without any caption, letting the footage do the talking. Given what had just aired on Netflix that same day, the timing left little to the imagination.

See the post below:

What Anele Mdoda said on Netflix

The first episode of Stars and Vows showed Anele in a candid moment with her bridesmaids, saying that sharing blood does not automatically mean you have to like a person. She went further, telling those around her that she and her sisters are "heading towards 30 years" without speaking. Notably, Thembisa, as well as sisters Unathi and Zamalisa, were all absent from Anele's 2025 wedding celebrations.

The Netflix drop did not arrive quietly. Just days before the special premiered, Zamalisa had already taken to social media to accuse Anele of repeatedly exposing their family's private affairs to the public. Zamalisa warned she was ready to retaliate by revealing what she called Anele's "dirty laundry," describing her sister's behaviour as ongoing "harassing and lying" about the family.

With Thembisa's post now circulating and the Netflix episode drawing attention to decades of estrangement, the public feud between the Mdoda sisters shows no sign of cooling down.

What caused Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo's feud?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens previously debated why Thembisa Nxumalo and Anele Mdoda are beefing.

This was after several fans noticed that Anele's older sister, Thembisa Nxumalo, did not attend the couple's wedding.

Source: Briefly News