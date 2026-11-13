Isencane Lengane's Thando Dlamuka appeared on Ukhozi FM's breakfast show on 12 November 2026 alongside her husband, Siyacela

During the interview, Thando opened up about the reason she has chosen to remain in her troubled marriage with Siyacela

Netizens flooded social media with reactions after Thando's explanation left many stunned and divided

Isencane Lengane's Thando Reveals Why She Stays With Abusive Siyacela, Mzansi Reacts

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Thando Dlamuka has caused a stir on social media after revealing the deeply personal reason she has chosen to stay married to Siyacela, despite years of widely documented abuse. The two appeared together on Ukhozi FM's Breakfast show on 12 November 2026, where Thando's candid admission caught many off guard.

The couple rose to fame on the Mzansi Magic reality series Isencane Lengane, which followed their marriage from a very young age. The show became notorious for capturing what many viewers considered blatant abuse within the relationship, sparking widespread public concern.

Thando's reason for staying

During the Ukhozi FM interview, Thando did not hold back when explaining her decision. "Siyacela does not have parents, and the people at home do not love him. If I were to leave him, he would be a joke," she said. Her words, delivered in a calm and matter-of-fact tone during the broadcast, quickly spread across social media and reignited debate about her circumstances.

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The Isencane Lengane series was eventually cancelled, something Thando had previously described as a turning point that helped her exit the abusive dynamic she had been trapped in. Her latest comments, however, suggest her situation is far more complicated than many had hoped.

Watch the Ukhozi FM interview that sparked the conversation:

Netizens react to Thando's interview

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts, with reactions ranging from disbelief to sympathy.

@stufundaba said:

"You say??? She is with him because he has no parents; she is not staying in the marriage because she is treated well, and she loves that."

@Nhozza wrote:

"I see her, but why is Siyacela looking like a cartoon character 😳"

@ntombenhle97822 noted:

"I wish these children would go back to school; their mates are in universities doing their 2nd, 3rd or 4th year"

@HisExellency_ compared her to another reality star:

"Her and Esethu, same WhatsApp group 🤞🏽"

@coriekingsley pointed out:

"She's beautiful though, just looking older than her age. Staying with a man can age you faster 🤞🤞🤞🤞"

@Z89521Zondi was emotional:

"Thixo, same age as my son 😭. I honestly believe many people failed her, kodwa maybe I'm wrong. Eyi, I just hope she doesn't end up working as a helper for people her age in future 😭"

New Isencane Lengane spin off

In a previous report from Briefly News, the South African popular reality TV show Isencane Lengane had a new spin-off titled Isizwe Sakwa Dlamuka.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald excitedly announced the news about the Dlamukas getting a new reality TV show, and Mzansi wondered if she had finally left Siyacela.

Source: Briefly News