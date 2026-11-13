Acting Minister of Police Professor Firoz Cachalia issued a statement regarding the killing of the Greytown Police Station Commander

Lieutenant Colonel TG Sithole was shot dead during a shootout with armed robbers along the R33 toward Msinga in KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Cachalia's comments, with many criticising the Acting Police Minister

Acting Minister of Police Professor Firoz Cachalia issued a strong condemnation following the killing of the Greytown Station Commander. Image: G20 SA/ Flickr

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — Acting Minister of Police Professor Firoz Cachalia issued a strong condemnation following the killing of Greytown Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel TG Sithole.

Colonel Sithole was killed during a shootout with armed robbers following an armed robbery at Lucky Stores supermarket in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal. A sergeant who was part of the response team was also injured in the incident.

According to police, approximately 10 suspects fled the scene of the robbery in a Toyota Quantum and were pursued by officers and private security personnel along the R33 in the direction of Msinga.

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A shootout broke out, and Colonel Sithole, who was leading the charge, was fatally wounded during the exchange of fire. Two suspects were killed, and one was wounded and subsequently arrested. The remaining suspects are still at large.

How did Professor Cachalia respond?

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, Cachalia described the shooting as "a senseless and cowardly attack on a police officer who was carrying out her constitutional responsibility to protect communities and uphold the law."

The statement further acknowledged Sithole's bravery, noting that "the station commander demonstrated exceptional courage and commitment to duty by personally leading her members in responding to the robbery."

Cachalia extended condolences to Sithole's family, friends, and colleagues, and wished the injured sergeant a full and speedy recovery. Mogotsi added that Cachalia remains confident the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

South Africans react to minister's condemnation

News of the minister's statement drew sharp responses on social media, with many South Africans questioning whether official condemnations translate into meaningful action.

Denzel Kutlwano wrote:

"This one always condemns."

Bheki Siya Zitha commented:

"Always condemning, no action."

Thangana Krila remarked:

"That's his job; to condemn."

Andile Gash raised a broader concern:

"If criminals are capable of assassinating a station commander, what about ordinary people?"

MA Sango labelled Cachalia:

"Acting condemn minister."

Police officer killed in gunfight after robbery

Previously, Briefly News reported that a gun battle between suspects and KwaZulu-Natal police saw three robbers killed in Ntuzuma.

Police said a rogue officer was among the trio, killed in two separate shootouts with cops on 18 August 2026.

Police later tracked down a third suspect, who had initially escaped, and killed him in a subsequent confrontation.

Source: Briefly News