Kholofelo Chuene, Shebeshxt's longtime girlfriend, made her first public statement outside the magistrate's court on Friday, 13 November 2026

Kholofelo revealed she was pregnant when Shebeshxt was first taken into custody, saying the past year has taken a serious toll on her health

She urged the court to treat Shebeshxt fairly, insisting things are finally being exposed and expressing hope for a different outcome this time

Shebeshxt’s girlfriend made an emotional plea to the magistrate a year after his arrest. Image: Jub Jub

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt's girlfriend has finally spoken out publicly after more than a year of silence, filming an emotional selfie-style video outside what appeared to be a magistrate court on Friday, 13 November 2026. In it, Kholofelo Chuene made a heartfelt plea for fair treatment, saying the drawn-out legal process has pushed her to her limits emotionally, mentally, and physically.

Kholofelo, who describes herself as a close friend and partner of the rapper, addressed the camera directly on a paved driveway with parked cars and bystanders visible behind her. She confirmed she had attended court that day, noting it also marked the first anniversary since his arrest.

Kholofelo opens up about the toll on her health

"It has been a long year, a hard one also," she said. "I was pregnant at the time. So it has been very difficult. Emotionally, mentally, it has been very hard. But health-wise, health has been compromised."

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The video carries a sombre, emotionally charged tone throughout. Kholofelo did not hold back her frustration with what she perceives as an uneven legal process, calling on the magistrate directly.

"Magistrate, you are a father. He's a father. He's a father. Same as you are," she said, repeatedly emphasising the rapper's role as a parent.

She went on to insist that there has been a lack of concrete evidence in the proceedings and that the case should be handled without bias.

"They should treat him like they treat others," she said, adding: "I hope this is the end of this chapter."

Netizens react to Kholofelo's plea

The video, shared by MDN News on X, stirred plenty of debate online, with many social media users showing little sympathy for the rapper himself.

@ArtandsoulRSA said:

"He should also behave like a human being outside...he even looks better inside..."

@SelloTsoka asked:

"Well, he did shoot someone, didn't he? 🤔"

@OfficialPhiwah remarked:

"He'll be fine from inside jail."

@NgoepeElliot shared:

"He must serve 😭😭😭no one is above the law."

@Maijanez29 fumed:

"Hao sesi! What do you mean there is no evidence? There is evidence everywhere: your partner slapping people, pulling out knives on them. He should've thought about the fact that he is a father before he did wrong things. Cima!!!"

@MyGoodman12 commented:

"I feel sorry for the girlfriend, kid and family, but none for Shebe himself. He has a very long list of alleged offences; he thought he was above the law and didn't change his ways even after losing his daughter in that reckless car accident."

Watch the video below:

Shebeshxt spotted at Mall of the North

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a video of rapper Shebeshxt at the Mall of the North went viral on X, sending fans into a frenzy over whether he had been freed.

The rapper faces 21 charges, with his third bail attempt currently underway.

Source: Briefly News