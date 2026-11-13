Tatjana Smith spoke publicly for the first time about her switch from South Africa to the Netherlands in an interview with SwimSwam

The 29-year-old swimmer, who holds dual citizenship through her Dutch father, described the financial and emotional burdens she faced under Swimming South Africa

Smith thanked South Africans for their support and said the move has allowed her to feel free in the sport she loves

Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith has addressed her decision to switch sporting nationality from South Africa to the Netherlands, explaining the personal and professional factors that led her to make the move.

In an interview with SwimSwam, Smith shed light on the circumstances behind her choice, which drew significant public attention after she announced she would compete under the Dutch flag.

Smith's ties to the Netherlands

The 29-year-old swimmer explained that her eligibility to represent the Netherlands stems from her dual citizenship, inherited through her Dutch father. She said the option had always been available to her, but that she initially chose to compete for South Africa when her career began in 2017.

"My heart was in for South Africa. Without hesitation, I went the South African route, knowing the system was the way it was. I didn't think it was going to be the easier route," she said.

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Smith added that she wanted to demonstrate what South African athletes were capable of despite systemic challenges.

"I wanted to prove that we can do it from South Africa, even though we have everything basically going against us. We just have that resilience in us," she said.

Because she had not competed for South Africa since announcing her retirement at the Paris Olympics, she met the eligibility criteria to switch her sporting nationality to the Netherlands.

What changed her mind

Smith outlined the financial, practical, and emotional difficulties she encountered while competing under the South African banner, describing them as "burdens" that ultimately influenced her decision.

After making the switch, she expressed immediate satisfaction with how Dutch sporting structures support their athletes. "Off the bat, I can already feel the difference and changes. I don't have to self-fund my way to get to World Championships," she said.

Her comments follow previously reported grievances with Swimming South Africa (SSA), which formed the backdrop to her departure from the South African system.

Smith thanks South African supporters

On her social media platforms, Smith expressed gratitude to South Africans who responded with messages of encouragement after the news broke. She wrote that "it means the world to know that I have this support for the next chapter."

She added that the change has left her feeling "able to breathe and enjoy the sport that I love for a few more years."

Source: Briefly News