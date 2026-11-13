Anele Mdoda and husband, Buzza Mgudlwa opened up about their private wedding and what led them to share it on Netflix

The couple described their Stellenbosch celebration as deliberately royal, with their faith and family traditions at the centre of the day

Anele revealed how marriage has changed her response to public scrutiny after more than two decades in the spotlight

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' Netflix wedding special featured celebrity guests, heartfelt vows and moments celebrating their families. Image: Anele Mdoda

Source: Facebook

Anele Mdoda's husband, Buzza Mgudlwa, has raved about his wife as the couple's Netflix wedding special, Anele & Buzza: Stars and Vows, begins streaming. The series, which dropped on Friday, 13 November 2026, pulls back the curtain on a celebration that was deliberately kept out of the public eye.

The couple had already marked their traditional wedding before their white wedding took place, but the lack of photographs and details left many fans curious. Anele admitted that her absence from radio was the clearest signal something significant was happening.

"The easiest way to know that something is up is for me to be off air because people know I don't miss my radio show. So it was like, where is she?"

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A royal celebration in Stellenbosch

The wedding celebrations were held in Stellenbosch, in what the couple describes as a setting that matched the weight of the occasion. Anele was deliberate about the aesthetic, wanting it to reflect the standard of Buzza's royal family.

"It was absolutely royal. That's what I wanted because I wanted something that was going to meet the same level of royalty that Buzza's family is going to welcome us with."

Shades of blue featured throughout, and the ceremony took place in a church officiated by a bishop who had also buried her mother, making the moment deeply personal. Buzza, who has known Anele long before their relationship became public, described her journey as an elevation rather than a reinvention. For him, the woman he married has remained the same iconic figure, now surrounded by a wider support system.

Anele and Buzza's vows offered a glimpse into their relationship and the family values they hope to carry into married life. Image: Anele Mdoda

Source: Facebook

Building legacy through family

Anele & Buzza: Stars and Vows is now streaming on Netflix. Beyond the celebrations, both Anele and Buzza are focused on building something lasting. The 947 Breakfast host spoke at length about the importance of bringing their two families together regularly, drawing inspiration from the way the Zulu kingdom maintains community through shared gatherings. She praised Buzza's older sister, whom she describes as the family's matriarch, for creating traditions through carefully planned themes and chants shared via a WhatsApp group.

"Our marriage means that once a year or twice a year, but at the very least once a year, we want both families together under the umbrella of Ngubengcuka," Anele said.

Marriage has also shifted how the veteran broadcaster navigates public opinion. After 25 years in the industry, she says the security of her home life has softened her need to defend herself online.

"I used to be quite militant, and I wanted to fight how you see me, how you view me. Being able to go home to this family that Buzza has put together for me, it made me realise that those are the only people I'm accountable to."

Anele and her hubby spoke about their Christmas plans

Anele Mdoda and her husband Buzza James sat down for a cosy IOL Leisure interview about their first festive season as a married couple.

Buzza James opened up about how women are treated in the Mgudlwa family, shutting down a common cultural myth about wives.

Source: Briefly News