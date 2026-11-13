First-time homebuyers paid a record average of R1.48 million in October 2026 as monthly earnings grew 10% annually since 2021

Western Cape remained the priciest province for new entrants after prices rose 12.7% year on year to breach R2 million

Completed residential buildings fell to 56% of approved plans even as flat and townhouse approvals jumped 18%

First-time homebuyers in Mzansi paid a record average of R1.48 million in October 2026, as monthly salaries reached R58,200. Image: Supplied - malamus-UK / Getty Images

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South Africa's first-time homebuyers are spending more than ever to get onto the property ladder, supported by steady salary growth that has outpaced inflation. Even with renewed borrowing cost pressures, rising household incomes and expanding housing plans are keeping residential property activity resilient. According to BetterBond’s November 2026 Property Brief, the average purchase price paid by first-time buyers hit an all-time high of R1.48 million in October—a 16.4% nominal jump and an 11.9% real increase after adjusting for inflation.

BetterHome Group Mortgage Origination and BetterBond CEO Stephan Potgieter noted that average first-time buyer incomes have climbed by roughly 10% a year since 2021, more than double the current 4.5% inflation rate, giving buyers the purchasing power to remain active despite the prime lending rate rising from 10.25% in April to 10.75% in September.

Regional price shifts across provinces

Property budgets varied sharply across the country over the past year. While seven regions posted price growth above inflation, the Eastern Cape was the only area where average purchase prices for first-time buyers declined:

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Western Cape: Remained the most expensive market for first-time buyers, with average prices rising 12.7% year on year to cross the R2 million mark for the first time.

Remained the most expensive market for first-time buyers, with average prices rising 12.7% year on year to cross the R2 million mark for the first time. KwaZulu-Natal: Recorded the second-fastest growth at 10%, though its average first-time purchase price stayed below the national figure.

Recorded the second-fastest growth at 10%, though its average first-time purchase price stayed below the national figure. Mpumalanga and Greater Pretoria: Tied as the second-priciest markets after the Western Cape, with Mpumalanga's average first-time purchase price reaching R1.4 million.

Tied as the second-priciest markets after the Western Cape, with Mpumalanga's average first-time purchase price reaching R1.4 million. Johannesburg: The price gap between North-Western and South-Eastern suburbs widened slightly, with homes in the North-West costing 14.4% more on average.

Deposits and earnings sustain demand

Raising upfront cash remains a major hurdle for new entrants, with average deposits reaching just under R200,000—or 13.4% of the purchase price—in October. However, Potgieter pointed out that the real deposit burden was 7% lower than in early 2024 when interest rates peaked.

Wage gains outpacing inflation have given prospective homeowners the financial cushion needed to handle larger upfront deposits and higher monthly bond instalments, BetterBond economic adviser Dr Roelof Botha pointed out. In October, average monthly salaries climbed to R58,200 among new market entrants and R76,800 across all purchasers, keeping BetterBond's Home Loan Application Index 6% above its 2024 rebound level.

Average first-time buyer incomes have grown by roughly 10% annually since 2021, helping new entrants cope with a 10.75% prime lending rate. Image: Jessie Casson

Source: Getty Images

Housing supply lags behind approvals

Strong buyer appetite has helped push property values higher, yet the pace at which new homes are being finished has lost momentum. Between January and August 2026, completed residential projects across major cities and larger municipalities accounted for just 56% of the value of approved plans—down from 65.8% over the same stretch in 2025. Even with slower completions, upcoming construction pipelines look promising.

Total residential building plans greenlit across those municipalities climbed 4.7% year on year to R67.4 billion in the first eight months of 2026, with the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal accounting for the bulk of that value. Notably, greenlit plans for townhouses and apartments surged by 18%, signalling more accessible inventory on the horizon for entry-level purchasers. On the broader financial front, figures from the South African Reserve Bank and the Altron FinTech Household Resilience Index indicate that inflation-adjusted household disposable income grew 2.7% year on year in the second quarter of 2026, giving existing homeowners extra breathing room.

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