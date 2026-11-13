Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe, delivered a heartfelt speech at her wedding to Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa

The moment was captured in the Netflix docu-soap Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza , which premiered on 13 November 2026

Fans praised the young boy for his wit and confidence, calling him a spitting image of his mother

Anele Mdoda’s son, Alakhe, was praised for his speech at her wedding. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Little Alakhe Mdoda may have just delivered the speech of the year. In a moment that has taken social media by storm, Anele Mdoda's young son grabbed the microphone at his mother's wedding and left guests and viewers completely charmed.

The clip is from Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza, a four-part unscripted Netflix docu-soap that premiered on 13 November 2026. The series follows radio and television personality Anele Mdoda and her husband, Prince Bonelela "Buzza" James Mgudlwa, as they navigate their journey to the altar, weaving together traditional Xhosa customs with a private white wedding held in Cape Town. The production was directed by Pascual Wakefield and executive produced by actress Nomzamo Mbatha and Teddy Geldart.

Alakhe's wedding speech goes viral

Standing on stage in what appears to be a formal reception setting, with soft bokeh lighting and formally dressed guests visible in the background, young Alakhe stepped up to a handheld microphone and delivered remarks that belied his age. Speaking with remarkable composure, he told his new stepfather:

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"40 months, right? 40, 40. I wish you and Mommy have a happy marriage together and may this be long-lasting."

The reference to 40 months, seemingly noting how long his mother and Buzza had been together, showed a level of awareness that caught many viewers off guard. The clip was shared on X by @B_Yandaa and quickly spread across timelines.

Watch Alakhe's touching wedding speech that has Mzansi talking below:

Fans react to Alakhe's wedding speech

Netizens were quick to share their thoughts on the pint-sized orator, with many noting how much of his mother's charisma he has inherited.

@WamaZizi12993 said:

"His humor and quick witted(ness) 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾🤣top stuff for a child."

@zimbanoni wrote:

"Ohh I loved this!! 😂🥰 he's really his mother's son. So charismatic and funny ♥️"

@phililekam noted another resemblance beyond just Anele:

"When I see Alakhe speaking, I just see his uncle Sizwe in him, and they love each other so much."

@LisaNkukwana added:

"He's got a sense of humour and confidence too."

@VoniMalema simply asked:

"How are you already so far?"

Anele Mdoda drops hint about Sizwe Dhlomo's marital status

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda posted a heartfelt tribute to Sizwe Dhlomo on the day her Netflix wedding docu-soap premiered.

The post dropped a subtle hint about Sizwe Dhlomo's marital status, contradicting his own past claims on X.

Source: Briefly News