A South African man going by Lulutho Mxabaniso shared a video of a man waving a taxi down with a snake

The footage captured the bizarre encounter, with the man who looked comfortable with snakes

South Africans could not stop laughing at the chaotic scene, flooding the comments with jokes and disbelief

A South African taxi ride turned into an unexpected wildlife encounter. A man was trying to catch a taxi while holding a snake.

A man holding a snake tried to catch a snake. Image: Lulutho Mxabaniso

Source: Facebook

. Lulutho Mxabaniso shared the footage on Facebook on Friday, 13 November. The footage of Facebook quickly spread across the platform.

The handheld video by Lulutho Mxabaniso, shot inside a moving taxi travelling through what appears to be a rural area, captures the moment a man is seen holding the snake while fellow passengers erupt in panic. Watch the chaotic taxi snake video here:

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Mzansi in stitches

The video sent South Africans into a frenzy in the comments, with many unable to decide whether to be terrified or amused.

Prince Monama said:

"Imagine if he threw it in 😭"

Resego Rona wrote:

"You have no idea how many times I've replayed this video 🤣"

Melikhaya Ralushe commented in isiXhosa:

"He should have just thrown it out the window, you would all have screamed at the same time 😂"

Thabiso M Brian observed:

"The way he holds it, it's still alive"

Benson Thebeyame Ntsima joked:

"How that snake screamed after noticing a man holding another snake was like 'ooooh yeeeeii chommmie bao kgamile'"

Dr-Lhuu Jama shared:

"I wanted to laugh, but my wife would think I forgave her"

Castro Bekhas added:

"The snakes are jealous of the ada because she is being held nicely."

Other Briefly News stories about South African snake encounters

Popular South African veterinarian Amir, who commands over 1.1 million followers on TikTok, issued an urgent warning to dog owners on 25 October 2026 after reports surfaced of a pet dying en route to a second veterinary clinic because the first facility had run out of snake antivenom.

A hair-raising Facebook clip shared by snake education page Slangboere on 24 October 2026 showed a large snouted cobra ( wipneuskobra ) gliding over a demonstrator’s shoes before rearing up and biting her bare lower leg while she stood completely motionless holding a snake hook.

on 24 October 2026 showed a large snouted cobra ( ) gliding over a demonstrator’s shoes before rearing up and biting her bare lower leg while she stood completely motionless holding a snake hook. Access Professional Development hosted a Snake Identification, Handling, and Snakebite Treatment Course on 1 October 2026 for renewable energy workers near Upington in the Northern Cape, teaching teams who operate in remote desert habitats how to safely handle encounters with Cape cobras and puff adders and respond to medical emergencies far from hospitals.

Source: Briefly News