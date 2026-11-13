Rihanna's toddler son Riot Rose landed his first-ever magazine cover, featuring on six different editions of Arena Homme+ Issue 66

The proud mum shared all six covers on X, revealing she also appeared alongside Riot in one image wearing an outfit with a special connection to him

Fans flooded the post with reactions, with many saying the youngster looks like a perfect mix of both his parents

Rihanna's Son Riot Rose Makes Magazine Cover Debut on Arena Homme+ Issue 66

Source: UGC

Rihanna's little boy has officially made his modelling debut, and the internet is not holding back. The Barbadian music icon took to X on Friday, 13 November 2026, to share all six covers of Arena Homme+ Issue 66, each featuring her middle child, Riot Rose, in what marks his first appearance on a major magazine cover.

The shoot, titled "Riot Rose," was photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, with fashion handled by Jahleel Weaver, hair by Jawara, and production by Partner Films. Rihanna tagged the magazine's official account, @theHOMMEplusmag, in her post.

Notably, the Grammy-winning singer also appeared in one of the images alongside Riot, dressed in an outfit that reportedly carries a personal connection to her son.

Riot Rose's cover debut

This marks a significant milestone for the toddler, who joins his siblings RZA and Rocki in having appeared on magazine covers. With Riot now adding Arena Homme+ to that list, all three of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's children have graced the pages of major publications.

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The shoot itself drew plenty of attention for how naturally Riot took to the camera, with fans quick to point out his striking resemblance to both parents.

What the internet had to say

The post quickly drew reactions from fans who were utterly charmed by young Riot's debut. Here is what some had to say:

@itz_Dreyy wrote: "Definition of perfection 🔥🔥"

@ellabosslady_ said: "This is my favourite; he's just too perfect 😍 A perfect mixture of Riri and Rza gene 🥹"

@justmercy__ shared: "He was born for this. Look at that perfect pose 🥹 he's so cute omg"

@MsIngridA cheered: "You better pose RIOT ROSE! That's a future superstar right there!!! He tore his set!!!😍😍🔥🔥"

@Subtweetdizdick offered a more candid take: "Her son whooped, but I'm sure he'll grow into his looks.. WIN A GRAMMY GRANNY👵🏾🏆"

@bardianator gushed: "He got ur whole face but his daddy's smile!❤️"

The overwhelming consensus among fans was that Riot Rose was, as one commenter put it, simply "born for this." With six cover variants and a mother who clearly wanted to share every single one, it is safe to say the Rose family is far from camera-shy.

Source: Briefly News