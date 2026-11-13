Tatjana Smith estimated that approximately R10 million was invested in her 16-year swimming career

The Olympic champion earned US$35,000 in prize money at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships and qualified for R600,000 in Paris Olympic incentives

Smith's Netherlands switch is partly motivated by the prospect of better high-performance support and a more sustainable swimming career

Tatjana Smith's decision to switch her sporting allegiance from South Africa to the Netherlands has put the financial realities of her swimming career under the spotlight, with the Olympic champion having previously admitted that her achievements did not necessarily translate into financial security.

Smith, South Africa's most decorated Olympian, has won two Olympic gold medals and two silver medals during an illustrious swimming career. However, despite her success in the pool, the 29-year-old has revealed that she had to find alternative sources of income after retiring from competitive swimming in 2024.

Her financial journey has also been complicated by sponsorship arrangements, prize-money disputes and the considerable cost of maintaining a career at the highest level.

Although there is no independently verified public figure for Smith's personal net worth, several financial details indicate the money associated with her career.

How much money has Tatjana Smith made from swimming?

One of the biggest revelations about Smith's finances came during an interview featured in Carte Blanche, where she reportedly estimated that approximately R10 million had been invested in her swimming career over 16 years.

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The money came from her parents, personal support network and private sponsors, highlighting the considerable financial commitment required to compete at the highest level.

Her career achievements have also brought financial rewards. At the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Smith won gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m event.

According to Daily Maverick, she was awarded US$35,000 (approximately R578,900 at the time) for the two medals. However, Swimming South Africa withheld the money for more than a year following a dispute over her decision to wear Speedo equipment instead of the federation's prescribed Arena kit.

The federation eventually paid the prize money in 2024. In October 2026, Swimming SA also apologised for withholding the payment, with its acting president acknowledging that the matter should have been handled differently.

Smith also received substantial financial incentives for her achievements at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to SASCOC's announced reward structure, gold medallists were entitled to R400,000, while silver medallists received R200,000. Smith won one gold and one silver medal in Paris, making her eligible for R600,000 in athlete incentives. SASCOC's 2024/25 annual report confirmed that the Olympic incentives were paid within a month of the Games.

Beyond prize money, Smith has worked with several commercial brands, including Huawei, Coca-Cola, Speedo, Mercedes-Benz, Under Armour and Discovery.

However, the value of her individual endorsement agreements has not been publicly disclosed.

How the Netherlands switch could affect Tatjana Smith's finances

Smith's financial situation became particularly challenging following her retirement from competitive swimming after the Paris Olympics.

In a September 2026 interview with GQ South Africa, she explained that many people assumed she was financially comfortable because she had retired at 27. However, she said the reality was very different.

"I couldn't just sit and do nothing, because we didn't make much money in our careers," she explained.

Smith revealed that she moved into public speaking to generate an income, despite not being particularly comfortable speaking in front of audiences. She also disclosed that several sponsors dropped her after retirement, although she subsequently secured new partnerships.

Her experience helps explain why her return to competitive swimming has come with a different approach to financial sustainability.

On 10 November 2026, Smith announced that she would represent the Netherlands, citing her Dutch heritage and the prospect of greater high-performance support.

She explained that the financial and practical challenges associated with her previous swimming career had influenced her decision to retire in 2024.

The switch offers her an opportunity to pursue another Olympic dream while accessing a different sporting support structure. However, Smith has confirmed that she will continue living and training in South Africa.

Her next major target is the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with the 50m breaststroke among the events she is focusing on.

Source: Briefly News