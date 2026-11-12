Joost van der Westhuizen's daughter Kylie has received a horse of her own from her mother, Amor Vittone, in a surprise that touched social media users

The young equestrian has an established showjumping background, having earned regional full colours and achieved national recognition as a pony rider

Amor's announcement sparked emotional reactions, with South Africans congratulating Kylie and celebrating the special gift

Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen's daughter, Kylie, has received a special gift from her mother, Amor Vittone, marking another chapter in Kylie's equestrian journey.

Joost van der Westhuizen's daughter Kylie has received a horse of her own from her mother, Amor Vittone. Images: Amor Vittone and Jamie McDonald

Source: UGC

Kylie, who developed a passion for horse riding from a young age, was surprised with a horse of her own by Amor. The proud mother shared a video of the emotional reveal on Facebook, alongside a photograph of her daughter sharing a moment with her new horse.

"To Kylie," Amor wrote.

"Some dreams take time, and some dreams come as a surprise."

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She continued:

"You named him Flynn (Callaho Simply Fly), but you never imagined he would actually be yours. Here's to a beautiful new chapter, unforgettable rides, and a bond that will last a lifetime. Your dream has arrived. Love you always, Mom."

In the video, Kylie, dressed in a riding helmet, navy top and breeches, is led towards Flynn as those present watch the surprise unfold. She later shares a tender moment with the horse, kissing his nose.

The post attracted an emotional response, with several social media users congratulating Kylie and praising Amor for making her daughter's dream come true.

Take a look at the Facebook post below.

Joost van der Westhuizen's daughter horse riding

While her late father made his name on the rugby field, Kylie has pursued a different sporting discipline, developing into a competitive showjumper.

A 2019 Fourways Review profile highlighted Kylie's achievements in equestrian sport. At the time, she had been riding competitively for approximately three years and had already earned her regional full colours.

She was also reported to have achieved first place in the South African ranking for pony riders in the previous year. Among her other achievements was winning the 1.10m showjumping class at the SANESA Interschools National Competition in September 2019.

Her mother told the publication that Kylie had always loved horses, recalling how pony-themed parties and cakes had been part of her childhood. Amor also spoke about her daughter's ambition to become an Olympic showjumper.

The new horse therefore represents a particularly meaningful gift for someone whose passion for equestrian sport stretches back to childhood.

Watch the video as shared on Facebook.

Joost, meanwhile, remains an iconic figure in South African rugby. The former Springbok scrumhalf earned 89 Test caps between 1993 and 2003 and was a member of the team that lifted the Rugby World Cup in 1995.

Renowned for his speed, strength and attacking ability, he was inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame in 2015.

He died on 6 February 2017, aged 45, following a battle with motor neurone disease, which he had been diagnosed with in 2011.

Almost a decade after his passing, his daughter continues to carve out her own sporting identity, with equestrian sport providing a very different arena in which to pursue her ambitions.

Mzansi reacts to Kylie's special gift

Amor's announcement attracted several heartfelt messages from social media users, with many celebrating the special moment between mother and daughter.

Michele Fricker wrote:

"Congratulations, so excited for Kylie, priceless 💜💜💜🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Nuemi Kelly said:

"Oh gosh this is just giving me a big lump in my throat😭😭😭 so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

Benita Fernandes commented:

"Ahhh Amor. Dis so special 😍💕💕"

One user wrote:

"Joh this made me cry. Nothing beats THAT FEELING."

Helouise Erasmus said:

"Asshhh dis sooo special!"

Chanelle Karyn Peach wrote:

"Very special congratulations. I pray one day I can do this for my daughter"

Carol Steynberg commented:

"Amor, you are an excellent mom, well done"

On the photograph, Sandra Allnutt wrote:

"Stunning photo. Enjoy your horse, may it bring you lots of joy. 💕💕🐴"

Joost van der Westhuizen’s son Jordan turns heads

Briefly News previously reported that Amor Vittone shared photos of Jordan van der Westhuizen from an Ellesse fashion shoot, proudly celebrating her son’s modelling work

Social media users praised the 22-year-old’s looks, with several pointing out his resemblance to his late father, Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen.

Source: Briefly News