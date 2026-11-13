The South African Communist Party backed a possible ANC decision to end coalition arrangements with the DA in hung councils

SACP Acting National Spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo said the move addresses concerns the party has raised since the 2024 elections

The Council of the Left, which won nearly 20% of the local vote, announced a joint municipal programme to keep the DA from leading councils

The SACP welcomed the ANC's decision to distance itself from the DA. Image: South African Communist Party

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — The South African Communist Party (SACP) has thrown its support behind a reported shift within the African National Congress (ANC) to distance itself from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in coalition governance arrangements at local government level.

According to SABC News, the statement came as political parties negotiate council constitutions across more than 130 hung municipalities following the Local Government Elections in which no single party secured an outright majority. Councils must be constituted by 22 November 2026.

SACP flags class divide between ANC and DA

SACP Acting National Spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo said the development marks a step in the right direction, provided that ANC National Executive Committee members genuinely acknowledge the difficulties that governing alongside the DA created for their party.

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Nxumalo argued that the SACP had consistently flagged this concern since the 2024 elections, framing the ANC-DA partnership as a class question. In his view, the two parties represent fundamentally different political and economic interests, making alignment between them ideologically problematic.

Watch a briefing of the Conference of the Left on 12 November on Facebook:

Council of Left announces joint municipal programme

Separately, a broader grouping of left-aligned parties has moved to consolidate its position ahead of the council deadline. The Council of the Left, comprising the SACP, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), African Congress for Transformation (ACT), and the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, addressed media at a press briefing held at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on 12 November 2026.

The bloc announced it would pursue a unified municipal programme across its member formations, which together secured close to 20 per cent of the local government vote. The grouping called on aligned parties to prioritise left unity and work to prevent the DA and the Freedom Front Plus from assuming leadership roles in municipalities.

The Council of the Left's announcement signals growing coordination among opposition parties on the left as the window to finalise governing arrangements narrows.

ANCYL demands party cut ties with DA

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the ANC Youth League’s call for the party to end its coalition partnership with the Democratic Alliance, which Secretary-General Tsakani Shiviti said was damaging the ANC’s credibility.

The demand followed the ANC’s worst electoral performance in South Africa’s democratic history, with the party receiving about 30.76% of the vote in the November 4 local government elections. Social media reactions were divided, with some blaming the DA and others saying the ANC should take responsibility for its losses.

Source: Briefly News