Celebrity chef Neo Nontso opened up about her experience as one of Anele Mdoda's bridesmaids ahead of the star's wedding to Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa

Neo revealed that Anele became very specific about her wedding details three to four months before the big day

The behind-the-scenes moments are captured in the four-part Netflix docu-soap Stars & Vows: Anele & Buzza, which premiered on 13 November 2026

Neo Nontso spilled on being Anele Mdoda's bridesmaid in the Netflix wedding series. Image: zintathu, chefneo

Source: Instagram

Celebrity chef, author and media personality Neo Nontso has given fans a candid peek behind the curtain of Anele Mdoda's wedding, sharing what it was truly like to stand by the radio and television star's side as one of her bridesmaids.

Nontso's revelations come as the four-part Netflix docu-soap Stars & Vows: Anele & Buzza premiered on Friday, 13 November 2026, giving viewers an up-close look at Anele's marriage to Prince Bonelela "Buzza" Mgudlwa. The series documents the celebrations and the key people who helped bring the wedding vision to life, including Nontso herself.

Neo Nontso on Anele's Wedding Prep

Speaking about the lead-up to the big day, Nontso recalled how composed Anele remained throughout the planning process, even as those around her grew anxious. "I kept saying, 'friend, you shouldn't be so calm because now I'm panicking in the background,'" she recalled with candour.

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According to Nontso, the planning shifted into a higher gear roughly three to four months before the white wedding, when Anele began zeroing in on the finer details of exactly what she wanted. While the bride never became demanding or unreasonable, she was certainly precise. "She was definitely not a Bridezilla, but in the same breath, very specific," Nontso said.

Pink chairs and zero compromises

Nontso illustrated just how particular Anele's requests were with a telling example. If the bride requested a pink chair in her glam room on the wedding day, it was not Nontso's place to suggest otherwise. "If Anele said she wanted a pink chair, and she needed it in her glam room on the wedding day, it wasn't my part to say, 'friend, let's make it green. She wants it pink, make that pink,'" she said.

The anecdote paints a picture of a bride who knew exactly what she wanted and trusted her inner circle to execute that vision without question. For Nontso, being part of that circle was clearly a memorable experience, even if it came with its share of behind-the-scenes nerves.

Stars & Vows: Anele & Buzza is now streaming on Netflix.

Anele Mdoda drops hint about Sizwe Dhlomo's marital status

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda posted a heartfelt tribute to Sizwe Dhlomo on the day her Netflix wedding docu-soap premiered. The post dropped a subtle hint about Sizwe Dhlomo's marital status, contradicting his own past claims on X.

Source: Briefly News