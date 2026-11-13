Rassie Erasmus made a last-minute adjustment to the Springboks' starting line-up ahead of their Nations Championship match against France in Paris

Three experienced forwards were shifted from the starting fifteen as part of the unexpected reshuffle confirmed before kick-off

The Springboks' official X account posted the official announcement confirming the change to the front row

The Springboks face France in their second Nations Championship fixture in Paris, but head coach Rassie Erasmus sprung a late surprise by reshuffling his front row just before kick-off.

The South African Rugby Union confirmed the change through the Springboks' official X account, announcing that Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Thomas du Toit would now start in the front row. The original selections, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, and Wilco Louw, were moved to the bench as a result of the late decision.

Erasmus Shuffles the Front Row

The post read: "Late change to the #Springboks team: The front row of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Thomas du Toit will now start, with Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, and Wilco Louw coming off the bench 🔁 #ForeverGreenForeverGold."

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Marx, Nche, and Louw are all seasoned internationals with considerable Test experience between them, making their demotion to bench roles a notable tactical call by Erasmus. The decision signals a deliberate shift in how the Springboks intend to manage their forward rotation across the full 80 minutes against the French.

**Springboks Building Nations Championship Campaign**

The match in Paris represents the Springboks' second outing in the Nations Championship, a competition that has brought together the world's leading rugby nations in a high-stakes round-robin format. France, playing at home, will present a stern examination for the South Africans, particularly up front where set-piece dominance often determines the outcome of Test matches between top-tier sides.

By starting Wessels, Steenekamp, and Du Toit, Erasmus appears to be preserving the proven physicality of Marx, Nche, and Louw for a potential impact off the bench, a strategy the Springboks have deployed effectively in recent years to wear down opposition defences in the final quarter of matches.

The late nature of the announcement gave little time for analysis before kick-off, though it underlines Erasmus' reputation for calculated, last-minute tactical adjustments at the highest level of international rugby.

Source: Briefly News