Kylie Jenner's legal team filed court documents challenging her former chef's right to remain anonymous in an ongoing lawsuit

The ex-chef, identified only as Jane Doe, claims working 11- to 12-hour days caused her to suffer a misc*rriage

Kylie's attorneys argue anonymity is a rare legal exception and that the plaintiff has other means to protect sensitive health details

Kylie Jenner's legal team moved to identify the former chef behind a lawsuit involving allegations of a misc*rriage. Image: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner's legal team is pushing back hard against her former chef's bid to stay nameless in court, as the lawsuit involving claims of a misc*rriage linked to gruelling work conditions heats up.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Kylie's attorneys argue that the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, has no automatic right to remain anonymous. They point out that she never filed a formal motion to proceed anonymously, which is typically required before such protections are granted.

Lawyers accuse Jane Doe's team of playing both sides

The legal filing takes particular aim at how Jane Doe's counsel has handled media attention. Kylie's attorneys accuse them of weaponising press coverage by speaking freely to news outlets while simultaneously hiding behind their client's anonymity. The court documents describe this tactic as using publicity as a "sword" while treating anonymity as a "shield."

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Kylie's legal team further argues that anonymity is a rarely granted legal exception, and that similar employment lawsuits are routinely litigated with plaintiffs identified by their real names. They also note that Jane Doe had already disclosed her first name within her own court filing, which they say weakens the case for full anonymity.

As an alternative, the lawyers suggest Jane Doe could use protective orders and targeted redactions to keep sensitive health information out of the public record, without needing to conceal her full identity from the court.

The latest court development added another layer to Kylie's ongoing legal battle with a former employee. Image: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

What Jane Doe originally claimed

The former chef filed her lawsuit in June, alleging that the demands of working for Jenner's household took a severe physical and emotional toll. She claimed she was regularly required to work 11- to 12-hour days, five days a week, with little support from her employers.

Jane Doe alleged the conditions were both physically exhausting and emotionally draining. She further claimed that when a supervisor noticed a change in her mood, she was simply told to "stop it," rather than being offered any form of assistance. She maintains that the stress and physical demands of the job contributed directly to her suffering a misc*rriage.

The case now turns on whether the court will allow Jane Doe to continue proceedings without revealing her full identity, or whether Jenner's legal team will succeed in forcing her into the open.

Kylie is getting sued for the fourth time

A former housekeeper filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles County Superior Court on 5 November 2026.

Dinora Amaya alleged she was bitten by one of Jenner's dogs, injured by pepper spray, and trapped in a closet for over an hour.

Source: Briefly News