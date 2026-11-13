Nigerian Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode claimed Nigeria's delegation was deliberately cut from a live stream of the Credentials Ceremony

South Africa's Head of Public Diplomacy Clayson Monyela disputed the claim, stating the Nigerian ambassador was live on SABC News

Social media users weighed in on the ambassador's claims, with many surprised that he even complained to President Cyril Ramaphosa

Nigeria's Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, accused the Presidency of cutting his speech from a livestream at the Credentials Ceremony. Image: @realFFK

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — South Africa's Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, has publicly pushed back against Nigerian Ambassador Femi Fani-Kayode after the newly appointed envoy alleged that Nigeria's delegation was deliberately excluded from a livestream of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Letters of Credence Ceremony on 13 November 2026.

Fani-Kayode posted a lengthy statement on X claiming that the South African Presidency cut Nigeria's introduction and speech from the broadcast, while all 14 other delegations at the Pretoria presidential guest house were aired without issue.

"Curiously, the South African Presidency refused to air the introduction of my goodself and the Nigerian delegation or to air my speech.

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"They went a step further by cutting us out of the livestream completely and went back on livestream only after my speech was concluded," he claimed."

Fani-Kayode's claims at the ceremony

The ambassador stated that at least two Nigerian television stations were present at the event and had recorded his speech in full, adding that footage would be released in which he raised the matter directly with President Ramaphosa. He claimed Ramaphosa called on his staff to address the issue on the spot.

Despite acknowledging that the matter was attended to at the event, Fani-Kayode maintained that the initial exclusion reflected a troubling attitude toward Nigeria's presence in South Africa.

Monyela disputed the ambassador's account, stating that Nigeria was, in fact, broadcast live on SABC News during the ceremony.

He also cautioned Fani-Kayode that X was not the appropriate channel for raising diplomatic grievances, whether large or small.

How did social media users react?

The post drew significant reaction online, with several users siding with Monyela's response.

@MsNtuli wrote:

"When they go low, be a Clayson and not a clown. Class dismissed."

@MalixolePopo commented:

"Haibo, this guy wrote a thesis on unsubstantiated claims. He's not going to last long."

@FMohokare said:

"He stoops so low. Clearly trying to push a certain narrative because he confessed that he engaged the president and the matter was attended to immediately. Once again, trying to play the victim."

@patoninxs noted:

"So, the ambassador lodged a grievance directly with our Head of State right there and then."

@baltymatlala1 added:

"We've been tagging you where this guy has been saying nonsense about SA. You chose to ignore us. Look now, pure disrespect."

@Amo__833 said simply:

"He's starting on the wrong foot already."

Other stories about South African-Nigerian relations

Nigeria and Ghana have formed a united front against what they describe as xenophobic violence targeting African migrants in South Africa.

Nigeria's National Assembly froze all Parliamentary ties with South Africa indefinitely.

South Africa and Nigeria pledged closer cooperation on migration and organised crime issues.

Source: Briefly News