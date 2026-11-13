Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Corné Mulder outlined two constitutional routes that could trigger an early general election in South Africa

Dr Mulder identified 30 May 2027 as the earliest date Parliament could legally dissolve itself under Section 50 of the Constitution

The FF Plus leader stressed the scenario depends on a coalition majority, sparking mixed reactions on social media

FF Plus leader Dr Corné Mulder discussed how South Africa could have a general election in 2027. Image: Vryheidsfront Plus / Freedom Front Plus

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Corné Mulder has raised the possibility of South Africa holding a general election before the scheduled 2029 date, identifying 30 May 2027 as the earliest constitutionally permissible moment for such a move.

Speaking to Alec Hogg on Biznews, Mulder outlined two distinct mechanisms through which a fresh election could be triggered.

The first involves a motion of no confidence directed at the President, which, if passed, would require the President to resign. The second route relies on Section 50 of the Constitution, which permits Parliament to dissolve itself through an ordinary motion supported by a simple majority.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"Parliament can adopt an ordinary motion with a majority of one, that's 50% plus one, which is equal to 201 members," Mulder explained.

"They can adopt a motion in Parliament under Section 50 to dissolve Parliament, and then the President is forced to call a new general election."

A constitutional requirement restricts when this self-dissolution can be used: at least three years of the current parliamentary term must have elapsed first. That condition places the earliest possible date at 30 May 2027.

Broad coalition support would be required

For the required majority of 201 members to be reached, Dr Mulder indicated that unified support from several opposition parties would be necessary, including the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA, the Freedom Front Plus, and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Mulder was careful to frame the scenario as a constitutional possibility rather than an active plan.

"I'm not saying that is going to happen. I'm not saying that's going to be the option, but it is something that one can consider if need be," he said.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans reacted to the prospect on social media, with opinions divided.

@Squirrel1980021 wrote:

"Let's do it please."

@Miskruier responded with:

"Sigh. Do we really need this drama?"

@KennyHlongwa commented:

"Anything to get rid of Cyril Ramaphosa. We cannot be led by the devil."

@SmartCell23363 questioned:

"Early rigged election? No."

@theSultanOfSA asked:

"Why is this idea even in his thoughts? Yikes, these people."

African National Congress dismisses Ramaphosa resignation reports

Briefly News reported that African National Congress National Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu addressed the media on 12 November 2026.

Bhengu discussed widespread reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa had been pressured to step down following the elections.

South Africans weighed in on Bhengu's comments about Ramaphosa, with many not surprised by the decision taken by the party.

Source: Briefly News