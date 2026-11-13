Joel Smith is a sports management professional who has worked with the Kolisi Foundation and Roc Nation Sports International

He is married to Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith and is the brother of Rachel Kolisi

Joel is a director at Livingstone Management Group and has spoken about improving opportunities for South African athletes

Joel Smith is more than the husband of Olympic swimming champion Tatjana Smith. He has established himself in the sports management industry, working with prominent organisations and contributing to conversations about the future of South African sport.

He is also connected to another well-known sporting family through his sister, Rachel Kolisi, making him the ex brother-in-law of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. But who is Joel Smith, and what does he do?

Who is Joel Smith and what does he do?

Joel has built a career in sports management, with experience in both the non-profit and commercial sectors.

According to his professional profile at Livingstone Management Group, he spent three years helping establish and grow the Kolisi Foundation before joining Roc Nation Sports International as a Client Services Manager.

He later became a business partner at Livingstone Management Group, where he is listed as a director. The company provides services such as contract negotiations, sponsorship opportunities and career management for athletes and coaches.

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Joel was also part of the Kolisi family. His sister is Rachel Kolisi, making Siya Kolisi his ex brother-in-law.

Joel Smith's marriage to Tatjana and involvement in her career

Joel and Tatjana married in November 2023 at Pat Busch Mountain Reserve in Robertson, Western Cape.

Their relationship has offered a glimpse into the demands of life alongside an elite athlete. During a 2024 BizNews interview, Joel spoke about the sacrifices required during Tatjana's preparation for the Paris Olympics, including how her Saturday training sessions affected their weekend plans.

Tatjana also spoke about the emotional support Joel provided during the competition. She recalled calling him in tears during the Paris Olympics and credited him with helping her regain her composure.

Beyond their marriage, Joel has expressed an interest in improving opportunities for South African athletes.

In the same interview, he highlighted the financial barriers facing young swimmers and called for greater corporate investment in women's sport. He argued that talented athletes should not have to wait until they achieve international success before attracting sponsorship.

Joel's professional experience and personal involvement in Tatjana's sporting journey have given him an understanding of the challenges athletes face, both in and outside the pool.

Source: Briefly News