Zamalisa Mdoda publicly called out her sister Anele on X after the radio host blocked her account

The drama follows Zamalisa threatening to expose alleged secrets about Anele and one of her best friends, Sizwe Dhlomo

Netizens were divided over the sibling fallout, with some siding with Anele and others urging the family to reconcile

Anele Mdoda blocked her Zamalisa on Twitter. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

The Mdoda family drama has spilled onto social media — again. On Friday, 13 November 2026, Zamalisa Mdoda shared a screenshot on X revealing that her sister, 947 radio host Anele Mdoda, had blocked her on the platform, captioning the post with a sharp:

"Oh, is that all it took? uweak."

The screenshot showed Anele's verified X profile along with the message:

"@Anele has blocked you — You can view public posts from @Anele, but you are blocked from engaging with them. You also cannot follow or message @Anele."

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See the post below:

Why Anele Mdoda blocked her sister

The tensions between the two sisters did not come out of nowhere. On 5 November 2026, Anele sparked a conversation about firstborns during her 947 radio show, which appeared light-hearted on the surface. Zamalisa did not take it that way. She publicly accused Anele of using her media platform over the years to harass and spread lies about their family.

Things escalated quickly when Zamalisa threatened to go public with alleged secrets involving both Anele and Sizwe Dhlomo, sending X into a frenzy and dividing opinion sharply.

X reacts after Anele Mdoda blocks her sister

The post from Zamalisa drew a flood of responses, with netizens weighing in on who is in the wrong.

@MissApr01485086 kept it blunt:

"I was gonna block you if I was her."

@Lorrain15215431 did not hold back:

"You'll block your own blessings and then have the audacity to accuse her of things while she flourishes. Fix your heart, girl."

@Diva_Queeeen was surprised it took this long:

"She's only blocking you now?! Yhhuuu Anele is playing with baby gloves with you."

@THOBILE39953423 pointed the finger back at Zamalisa:

"I think you're the weak one, honestly. Heal, nono, and move on like how she did."

@aviwe_gijana asked the question on everyone's minds:

"Well deserved!! Uyi monitoring spirit 🤭 how did you see that?"

@SobantuPam51592 was similarly unimpressed:

"Oh, she gave you grace, mu doll. I would have blocked you from the first tweet!!!"

@MrorMsdrunkard took a softer approach:

"This is SAD, be the bigger person and fix your family."

Anele Mdoda has not publicly addressed the block or responded to her sister's accusations. With Zamalisa's threats to expose more still hanging in the air, it remains to be seen whether the family feud stays online or spills further into public life.

Anele Mdoda blocked her sister Zamalisa on Twitter. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Thembisa Nxumalo seemingly calls out Anele Mdoda

Zamalisa isn't the only Mdoda sibling who has an issue with Anele Mgudlwa. Briefly News also reported that Thembisa Nxumalo seemingly responded to the radio host on her Instagram Stories on Friday, 13 November 2026, shortly after Anele Mdoda's Netflix wedding special premiered.

During the first episode of Stars and Vows, Anele revealed she and her sisters have not spoken for nearly 30 years.

Source: Briefly News