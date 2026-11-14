An X user called out Anele Mdoda after a scene from Stars and Vows showed a message she sent to her husband's best man

The post claimed Anele's commanding behaviour towards the best man explained her rumoured feuds with her siblings

Viewers were split, with some defending Anele and others saying they would not have tolerated her approach

A fan linked Anele Mdoda's message to her husband's best man to her feud with her sisters. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

South African radio personality Anele Mdoda has found herself at the centre of an online debate after a scene from her new Netflix docu-soap, *Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza*, sparked strong reactions about her personality.

X user @According2Lebo stirred conversation on Friday, 13 November 2026, posting that the message Anele sent to Buzza's best man revealed exactly why she does not get along with her siblings.

"The kind of Message Anele sent to the best man is the reason why she doesn't get along with her siblings, very bossy and commanding that message #StarsandVows," the user wrote.

What did Anele Mdoda's message say?

The four-part wedding docu-soap, which premiered on Netflix on 13 November 2026, follows Anele and her husband Bonelela "Buzza" James Mgudlwa through their pre-wedding celebrations, traditional Xhosa and cultural rites, family moments, and their white wedding in Cape Town.

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In the episode in question, Anele reportedly sent the best man a firm message to ensure Buzza was properly celebrated, especially ahead of the bachelor party. The groomsmen ultimately organised a gathering at an apartment with a bucket of KFC, which many viewers found underwhelming.

Netizens defend Anele Mdoda after she's accused of being bossy

The post drew sharp, divided responses, with many firmly siding with Anele.

@PontshoVisionm said:

"She stood up for her man, and I like that. She said Buzza always shows up for them and they need to do the same thing. The bachelor party was at an apartment with a bucket of KFC; come on, how pathetic the groomsmen dropped the ball on that one."

@According2Lebo pushed back, noting:

"She sent that message before the KFC, so we can't use that to justify her bossy message."

@PontshoVisionm responded:

"Because they still hadn't made arrangements for the bachelor party because people didn't feel like doing anything."

@Ncomzie questioned the criticism entirely:

"Asking your husband's best man to do right by the groom is bossy?"

@MamaBae__ backed Anele, writing:

"She was absolutely justified. She wanted her husband-to-be to have beautiful memories created by the friends…and it's shocking that even after that message, they disappointed her #StarsandVows."

@Opulence31 added:

"Don't make your people-pleasing tendencies and passive attitude Anele's problem! There's absolutely nothing wrong with holding people accountable when they're CLEARLY dropping the ball. Accountability isn't aggression, and calling out a lack of effort isn't a character flaw."

@Fancy_1905 was less sympathetic:

"I would have been like, 'Good luck to the groom'; ain't no way I would tolerate her."

Read the post that started the debate below:

Anele Mdoda's feud with her sisters was linked to her message to her husband's best man. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

What caused Anele Mdoda and Thembisa Nxumalo's feud?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that netizens previously tried to figure out why Thembisa Nxumalo and her sister Anele Mdoda are beefing.

This was after several social media users noticed that Anele's older sister, Thembisa Nxumalo, did not attend the couple's wedding.

Source: Briefly News