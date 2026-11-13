Rassie Erasmus has repeated a controversial selection tactic that previously raised questions about possible rugby sanctions

The Springboks made a dramatic front-row switch shortly before facing France, with three established starters suddenly moved to the bench

World Rugby's team announcement rules could become relevant, but no disciplinary action has been confirmed

Rassie Erasmus has repeated a controversial Springboks selection tactic against France. Image: Springboks /X

Source: Twitter

Rassie Erasmus could face questions over the Springboks' latest late team change after replacing his entire starting front row less than an hour before their Nations Championship clash against France on Friday, 13 November 2026. The decision has revived concerns about possible disciplinary consequences under rugby's team announcement regulations.

Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw were moved from the starting XV to the replacements bench. Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit were promoted into the starting line-up.

The switch was confirmed by the official Springboks account shortly before kick-off in Paris.

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What World Rugby regulations say about late changes

World Rugby's Regulation 9.16 requires participating unions to announce and exchange their starting 15 and replacement players 72 hours before an international match.

Regulation 15.1.2 also contains a 72-hour team announcement requirement. These provisions raise questions about how late tactical changes are handled and whether approval or specific tournament provisions apply.

However, the regulations must be considered alongside the applicable competition rules. A late change does not, by itself, establish that a disciplinary offence has occurred.

What sanctions could Rassie Erasmus face?

The disciplinary concerns stem partly from an earlier incident involving New Zealand. In September 2026, Erasmus made a similar wholesale front-row change shortly before kick-off during the teams' Greatest Rivalry series.

Rugby Rucker reported on 1 September 2026 that late tactical alterations could carry serious consequences in competitions with stricter team declaration requirements.

The publication cited The Times, which reported that a similar manoeuvre at the 2027 Rugby World Cup could attract a financial penalty. At European club level, breaches can carry more severe consequences, including fines, points deductions and possible expulsion from competitions.

Importantly, those potential punishments should not be confused with an automatic sanction against South Africa for Friday's decision.

No disciplinary proceedings confirmed against Springboks

There has been no confirmation that World Rugby has opened disciplinary proceedings against Erasmus or the Springboks over the France team change.

The distinction is important because the applicable competition regulations determine whether a late alteration is permitted, requires approval or constitutes a breach.

The 2027 World Cup and European club competition consequences highlighted in earlier coverage cannot automatically apply to the Nations Championship.

Erasmus has nevertheless brought the issue back into focus with another last-minute selection gamble.

Source: Briefly News