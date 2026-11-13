Antoine Dupont insists France have nothing to lose against the Springboks despite their poor recent record

France have lost nine of their last 10 meetings with South Africa, including last year's 32-17 defeat in Paris

Dupont believes France can trouble the Boks by matching their physicality and taking their limited attacking opportunities

France captain Antoine Dupont has made it clear that his team will not be intimidated by the Springboks, despite their difficult recent record against the world champions.

The French star believes Les Bleus can still cause an upset when the two sides meet at the Stade de France on Friday night, even though South Africa will go into the Nations Championship encounter as favourites.

France have lost nine of their last 10 meetings with the Springboks, a record Dupont knows his team must overcome if they are to turn their fortunes around.

The 29-year-old has personally experienced five defeats in six appearances against South Africa, including France's painful exit from the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on home soil. However, he insists that the French have enough quality to challenge the world champions.

“We have to pull out the right match at the right time to get out of this spiral,” Dupont said, according to AFP.

Antoine Dupont refuses to fear the Springboks

South Africa's physical approach has troubled France in recent encounters, with Dupont acknowledging the effectiveness of the Springboks' game plan.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Last year's meeting in Paris provided another example of their ability to overcome difficult circumstances. The Boks claimed a 32-17 victory despite playing the entire second half with 14 men following Lood de Jager's red card.

Dupont recognises the challenge awaiting his team but believes France can compete with any opponent.

“We will have to surprise ourselves and them. We're not in the most favourable situation, but we have nothing to lose,” he said.

The France captain added that his team would need to approach the encounter without fear as they attempt to break their poor run against the reigning world champions.

France captain explains how Les Bleus can trouble the Boks

Dupont believes France must be brave in possession if they are to find weaknesses in South Africa's defensive structure. The Springboks are known for their aggressive defensive line speed and physicality, something France coach Fabien Galthie had already highlighted before the match.

Nevertheless, Dupont believes opportunities will emerge if his teammates remain committed to their attacking approach.

However, the French captain warned that his team could not afford to overlook the physical contest. France will hope their captain's confidence translates into a strong performance when they attempt to upset the Springboks in front of their home supporters on Friday night.

Source: Briefly News