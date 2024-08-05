A thief casually stole a bag of potatoes from a street vendor and made a run for it

Despite his cry for help the vendor eventually watched the phara flee with his stock

Netizens had mixed emotions about the incident, with some finding humour in how unserious it looked, while other were hurt that the elderly vendor cried out for help to no avail

A street vendor cries out for help from bystanders after a pharma steals a bag of potatoes. Images: @therealdjjingles.

This phara stole a bag of potatoes from a street vendor, leaving netizens in stitches.

The video posted by @therealdjjingles showed the vendor's desperate cries of "bamba bamba" (grab him, grab him) while the thief made away with the potatoes.

Mzansi cracked jokes at the man

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with comments pouring in.

BonguMuzi Ncube highlighted the difference in expressions used across various regions in South Africa:

"eSouth Africa sithi 'Vimba vimba' asithi bamba nimtshele😭😭😂"

Sesh found humour in the situation, referring to the thief as:

"isela lamazambhane 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Mashhh3zyx offered a more sympathetic view, suggesting that the thief might have been driven by hunger:

"Myekeni u lambile 🤣"

Michael snr humorously remarked:

"Lahamba izambhane😂😂😂😂"

However, not all netizens found humour in the video, and some felt very empathetic toward the vendor.

Ref, expressed disbelief at the scene, questioning why no Lenza ubuntuhe vendor despite his calethicor assistance:

"Mara y leli Para lenza umuntu omdala so n abamsizi MA ethi bamba😳" [Why is this thief doing this to an elderly person, and no one is helping while he's crying out grab him]

Zawaad Ntuli pointied out that despite regional differences in language, the criminal act remains unjustifiable:

"Vimba and bamba is the same let's not make an excuse for the criminal isiZulu sase Goli nesasethekwini asfani, bakubaleka ingane uthi bamba leyongane 😭"

Nombusochiliza🥰 also expressed disappointment in the public's reaction, saying:

"Very sad to watch nibukela muntu omdala nizeniyahleka 😏"

ZandiNdlondlo echoed this sentiment, asking:

"Pho wena uhlekani ngabe uyabamba." [So why are you laughing instead of stopping him.]

Zanele🤍😊 commented:

"Hau ngith bayambamba 😩😩lutho why ningamsizi umtomdala."

