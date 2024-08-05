This woman went from renting to being a homeowner after she renovated her rural home into a stunning, lovely home

Netizens were motivated to start afresh if need be, with many also congratulating her on the finishes and her bravery

Her story is a testament to the transformative power of creating a space that is not just a house but a true home

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a viral video titled "Cheers to my first month of being rent-free," she proudly showcases her stunning home. Images: @rarestoneboutique.

Source: TikTok

A woman's journey from paying rent to owning a beautifully renovated home motivates netizens.

In a video captioned: "Cheers to my first month of being rent-free", capturing the essence of her excitement and pride in her new living situation.

See the video posted on TikTok:

Renovations and furnished touches

The video, which has since gone viral, showcases her beautifully furnished and renovated rural home, earning widespread admiration and praise from netizens.

Viewers were quick to express their pride and joy in the comments section:

mphoh noted:

"Halala sthandwa Sam usebenzile🎉🎊🙏🙏🙏"

Khethiwe Kunene also added:

"Motivated let me start le business ngiyeke ukuzingabaza usebenzile sisi❤️"

Simone Mangwane commented:

"Usebenzile ntombazane, siyabonga 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Ntombenhle_mdaki also added that:

"Kwaze kwakuhle mtase.. syakubongela...ubuzoyenzwelwa ubani🥳"

Sindiso said:

"Well done Sis❤❤❤❤ muhle umuzo wakho."

Nthabiseng Sithole82 remarked:

"Turning a house into a home..kwavele kwaba warm..congratulations."

Mooa also chimed in:

"I have never been so excited for a stranger. Congratulations 💙💙💙💙. Wishing you all the good on your home, make beautiful memories 💙💚"

"I wish to do this for my mom": Mzansi woman inspires SA with stunning RDP home renovation project

Breifly News reported that a young woman had many South African netizens feeling inspired after sharing the progress of her journey of renovating her RDP home.

A TikTok video shared by Linah Mabya (@linah.mabuya) shows her buying various materials at a hardware shop, such as cement and tiles, before switching to a clip of The RDP home, which is currently a work in progress as renovations are underway.

The old tiles are seen being removed from the floor before she shows the new floors look after the first part of the home revamp before moving on to painting the walls with a white coat of paint.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News