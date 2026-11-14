Pietersburg Laerskool shared a heartfelt message of condolence after former learner Jolin passed away

The school posted a memorial tribute on 13 November, expressing grief over the young woman's death

Community members flooded the comments with messages of support for Jolin's heartbroken family

Pietersburg Laerskool announced the death of a former primary school learner. Image: Griffinw / Pexels

Source: UGC

Pietersburg Laerskool in Limpopo has shared a message of condolence following the passing of former learner Jolin. The school relayed the tribute on 13 November, mourning the loss of a young life that once walked its halls.

The post, which accompanied a memorial card, expressed the school's deepest sympathies to Jolin's loved ones:

"We at Pietersburg Laerskool want to offer our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Jolin Schott on her passing. May the Lord give you comfort."

The school's message asked that "our Heavenly Father bring comfort to the family and loved ones during this time of mourning." The post by Pietersburg Laerskool drew an outpouring of grief from the broader community, with hundreds of people reacting to the news. Many who commented reflected not only on the loss of Jolin but on what felt like a painful pattern of young people passing too soon. See the school's memorial post on Facebook below:

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SA mourns former Pietersburg Laerskool pupil

South Africans in the comments shared messages of prayer and support for the Schott family:

Winnie Krige wrote:

"It is so heartbreaking to open Facebook and see that yet another young child has died. What is going on?"

Gert Koen said:

"God comes to fetch His precious little ones. Strength to Mom and Dad. I lost my 11-year-old daughter a year ago. I know how it feels. 😢"

Solly Hassen wrote:

"So sad. Deepest condolences."

Debby Koen said:

"Thinking of you, Linda Goosen, and your family on Jolin's passing. It is so terrible and heartbreaking for a mother to lose her child."

Marie Engelbrecht wrote:

"Strength, we are praying for you and that God's hand will hold you tight."

Hannes Du Preez added:

"Ai, strength to the family 🙏"

Other Briefly News stories about mourning young learners

Knysna Secondary School announced the passing of 15-year-old Grade 9 learner Rowena Simmers on 12 November 2026, following a brave battle with an aggressive form of cancer.

Schools and residents in Oudtshoorn united in mourning following the death of Grade 2 learner Aidan Westraad of Laerskool Laurus on 3 November 2026 after contracting meningitis.

Gauteng’s Zakariyya Park Combined School was plunged into grief in July 2026 after losing two learners within days of each other: Grade 10 pupil Mpho Ngwenya, who died on 14 July after sustaining critical injuries in an open field in Lehae, and Grade 12 pupil Jaylin Visagie, who was killed on 19 July by an alleged stray bullet in neighbouring Eldorado Park.

Source: Briefly News