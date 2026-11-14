Facebook user Sherri-Lynn Wallis fought back against three thieves who attempted to rob her, and she shared the story on 11 November

• The woman said that her Jiu-Jitsu training kicked in during the attack, and she described causing some serious damage

Many South Africans online rallied behind her, calling her a hero for refusing to be a victim and giving thieves a hard time

Sherri-Lynn Wallis did not hand over her phone. When three men tried to rob her, she fought back using Jiu-Jitsu training and muscle memory, and walked away with one of their phones instead.

Joburg woman recalls fighting off three robbers and giving them an unforgettable lesson. Image: Sherri-Lynn / Facebook / Mica Bassa

Source: UGC

Wallis shared what happened in a Facebook post on 11 November, addressing each of her would-be robbers directly. The first attacker lost his phone in the scuffle and, she suspected, a tooth. The second made the mistake of underestimating her and took a head shot and a kick to the shin for it. The third, apparently the most sensible of the group, simply ran. He had shown up to the robbery wearing flip-flops.

Sherri-Lynn Wallis credited her Jiu-Jitsu training for her ability to respond the way she did. She noted that muscle memory took over in the heat of the moment, allowing her to react without having to think. She kept the first robber's phone and said police would handle its return. Her post was lighthearted despite the incident's seriousness, and that mix of bravery and wit is exactly what caught people's attention online.

Under South African law, fighting back during a mugging falls under self-defence, which C&A Friedlander Attorneys notes is lawful when an individual uses necessary and reasonably proportionate force to repel an imminent, unlawful attack on their person or property. Read Sherri-Lynn's original Facebook post here:

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Mzansi reacts to Joburg woman's street fight

Wallis walked away unharmed, with her phone and a story that the internet could not get enough. South Africans flooded the comments with admiration and laughter:

Yolandi Vd Bergh Holtzhausen asked:

"Any street cameras around? Asking for a friend 😁"

Bazil Ward said:

"That's lank funny... well done for protecting yourself."

Glywnnis Wells wrote:

"Brilliant. Can you give us women lessons so we're prepared."

Candice Gracie declared:

"You are my new hero!"

Jaco Taljaard wrote:

"I am so glad you handed out the beatings! I hope the police will do their job!"

Other Briefly News stories on tourist robberies

American expat Salah Vie (@salahviebrooks) went viral after recounting how pickpockets stole her phone during Cape Town's monthly First Thursdays event after distracting her on the dance floor, marking her third robbery in the city following a post-AfrikaBurn car break-in and stolen skydiving gear.

Travel creator @sheroamstheglobe_ warned fellow visitors after her partner had his necklace ripped off while walking between Sea Point and the Cape Town CBD during a two-week stay.

A group of young South African tourists had their holiday ruined on 6 October 2026 when thieves smashed their car window in Cape Town and stole suitcases of clothing, a Versace bag, identity documents, and bank cards, immediately withdrawing cash and shopping at a local store.

Source: Briefly News