Zamalisa Mdoda resurfaced an explosive SIU post linked to Anele's husband, Buzza James Mgudlwa, using it to launch a fresh attack on the couple

Zamalisa accused Buzza of owing her cousin money for alcohol supplied at the wedding and claimed he married Anele for financial gain

Social media users fired back at Zamalisa, with many accusing her of jealousy over Anele's wealth and successful marriage

Anele Mdoda’s sister, Zamalisa, dragged her husband, Buzza James, into their family feud. Images: Zamedyzamzam/ X, safmradio/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The simmering fallout between Anele Mdoda and her estranged sister Zamalisa has taken a sharp new turn, this time pulling Anele's husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James Mgudlwa, into the crossfire, and Mzansi is not holding back its reaction.

On Saturday, 14 November 2026, Zamalisa brought Buzza directly into her public offensive against the family. She dug up an April 2026 post originally published by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) about an alleged multi-million-rand PPE scandal linked to Buzza, sharing it as part of a fresh broadside against the couple on X.

Zamalisa's accusation against Buzza

Tagging both Buzza (@BonelelaM) and Anele (@Anele) in her post, Zamalisa alleged that Buzza still owes her cousin payment for alcohol supplied at the couple's wedding. She also made a pointed accusation about his motives for marrying her.

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"@BonelelaM, please pay my cousin the money you owe her for the alcohol she supplied for your wedding event. You married @Anele for her money. Leave her family out of it," Zamalisa wrote.

The post is the latest in a sustained string of public attacks Zamalisa has launched against her sister since Anele's Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows, premiered. In earlier posts, she threatened to expose private family matters and accused Anele of airing their decades-long estrangement in public.

Buzza James was dragged into his wife's public feud with her sister. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Netizens accuse Zamalisa of jealousy

The comment section lit up almost immediately, with many social media users turning the tables on Zamalisa and accusing her of envy over Anele's success and lifestyle.

LsgCaicedo said:

"I love that we are all on the same page that Anele is Monied!!! Which makes the jealousy valid."

Zutsar0311 wrote:

"The slip is showing. It's Anele's success and wealth that's the cause of your deep-rooted envy and jealousy. Get help. Ask your dad for money for therapy. Then go work hard. You might just get a life worth living and enjoying without public meltdowns or spectacle."

SindiswaMathe added:

"I'd also be so miserable if I missed such a perfect wedding. Anele is loved, and we witnessed it through our screens. You can't even watch the full episodes because of your envy."

Viewers who watched Stars and Vows also pushed back on the unpaid alcohol bill claim, pointing out that the wedding special showed Anele's father personally overseeing the alcohol arrangements. Several commenters also urged Zamalisa to leave the family drama behind and move forward with her life.

See Zamalisa's post below.

Jackie Phamotse dragged for commenting on Mdoda drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jackie Phamotse's remarks on the public feud between Anele Mdoda and her family.

The author offered some advice and was immediately called out in the comment section over her past controversies.

Source: Briefly News