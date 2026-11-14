A former US Wall Street banker filmed a wild predator moving through the bush just beyond her back deck in a video posted on 13 November 2026

The TikTok clip drew millions of viewers, stunned by the close encounter with one of Africa's most elusive big cats

Viewers could not agree on whether to be amazed or alarmed at the woman filming the encounter from her deck

A former Wall Street banker going by @alexblumy on TikTok sent the internet into a frenzy on 13 November 2026. The creator, known for moving into a house in Zimbabwe that was formerly a snake's nest, shared an update. She was filming a leopard prowling through the bush just beyond her back deck.

Former Wall Street investment banker in Zimbabwe finds wild big cat near home. Image: @alexblumy

Source: TikTok

The handheld footage, captioned "leopard in my backyard," was shot from a wooden viewing platform overlooking a grassy, savanna-like landscape. In it, she tracks the animal as it moves through tall grass and disappears between two trees, her voice full of disbelief:

"She's right there between those two trees. Oh, my god, that was so cool!"

The clip spread rapidly, with viewers both in awe and genuinely alarmed. The excitement in her voice made it clear this was not an everyday occurrence, even for someone who has clearly swapped a career in finance for life in the African bush. For many watching from cities and suburbs, the footage was a jaw-dropping reminder of what wild Africa actually looks like up close. Watch the leopard emerge from the bush in her backyard:

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Viewers stunned by leopard near house

The comments section was split between envy, concern, and pure comedic disbelief:

@LizSellsIndy wrote:

"If there is a leopard in your backyard, why are YOU in your backyard???"

@Mrs-T said:

"Leopards stalk people, and they have an exceptionally good memory. This one will definitely be back."

@loocisikkin joked:

"There's more action in your backyard than all of that one guy's Congo Basin kayak trip 😂"

@Pasi commented:

"Wena mara 😩" (roughly translated: "You, though 😩")

@Emalistic asked:

"Do you know these animals are very fast?"

@user7838629582559 defended her:

"You guys asking why she went outside as if that's not the COOLEST freakin thing and her door was prob 2 feet away."

@allison added:

"All the birds and animals warning each other about the leopard is so cool."

Other Briefly News stories on Zimbabwean expat life and repatriation

More than 116,600 Zimbabweans returned home by late July 2026 following anti-illegal immigration protests in South Africa, with over 38,000 registering for employment as they confront severe job shortages and limited social safety nets.

A Zimbabwean woman living in the United States (@lifewithtariro) captivated TikTok viewers on 21 October 2026 while breaking down the financial, medical, and immigration perks of being married to a US Navy sailor for over a decade.

American expat Sharon Washegear went viral after sharing a candid Facebook vlog detailing her daily life after more than a year in Harare, explaining how frequent power outages make household solar setups and prepaid electricity tokens at local supermarkets standard practice.

Source: Briefly News