Jacques Kallis believes the Springboks missed Handré Pollard's value in their defeat to France

Supporters are divided over whether Pollard's experience and game management could have changed the result

Some fans defended Manie Libbok, while others questioned his ability to deliver in big matches

Former Proteas and Kolkata Knight Riders star Jacques Kallis has sparked a debate among rugby supporters after suggesting that the Springboks could have benefited from Handré Pollard's presence during their defeat to France.

Former Proteas and Kolkata Knight Riders star Jacques Kallis has sparked a debate among rugby supporters. Image: Springboks

Source: UGC

The Springboks suffered a narrow 21-19 loss to France in their Nations Championship encounter at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November 2026.

Rassie Erasmus' charges found themselves trailing 21-7 at half-time after France scored three tries through Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, Théo Attissogbe and Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

South Africa fought back strongly in the second half, with Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx adding to Jan-Hendrik Wessels' first-half try.

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However, Manie Libbok missed the conversion following Marx's try, leaving the Springboks two points short of forcing a draw.

The defeat also ended South Africa's unbeaten start to the Nations Championship campaign.

Jacques Kallis bemoans the absence of Pollard

Taking to X shortly after the match, Kallis shared his thoughts on the value of having an experienced player such as Pollard in the team.

"The value of a Pollard showed again tonight," he wrote.

Pollard's name quickly became a talking point among supporters, with some agreeing with the former cricketer's assessment while others questioned whether the experienced fly-half would have changed the outcome against France.

As seen in the post below on X.

Springboks fans divided over Jacques Kallis' comments

Several supporters highlighted Pollard's composure and game management, suggesting that his experience could have made a difference in a tightly contested encounter.

Christiaan Jordaan wrote:

"We really missed him. Cool, calm and collected is much more important that flashy, windgat play."

Vick also agreed with Kallis, pointing to the fly-half's ability to manage matches.

"Polly = game management. We lacked that tonight."

However, not everyone shared that opinion.

Ngqanga Nentsiba Zayo questioned the argument, writing:

"We lost to Australia he was there. Stop this madness"

Darth Faded also disagreed with the suggestion that Pollard's presence would have helped the Springboks.

Gerald Borcherds questioned whether the experienced fly-half would have been able to cope with France's pace.

"He wouldn’t have kept up with the pace of the game ….. stick to cricket legend"

Moment Of Truth shared a similar view, writing:

"Not with that much quickness of the game Jacques"

Meanwhile, Lihle Manana turned his attention to Manie Libbok, expressing doubts about the fly-half's performances in important matches.

"Manie is just not a big game player,I’ve been saying it for years"

AlMac also raised concerns about the officiating, writing:

"Reffing the offside line would have also been nice, very good learning for next year.

Everyone’s allowed an off day but not in WC’s"

The debate comes after a frustrating night for South Africa, who had opportunities to turn the contest around but ultimately left Paris without a victory.

Why Jasper Wiese was sent off

Briefly News previously reported that Jasper Wiese's yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card following a dangerous cleanout on France's Kalvin Gourgues

Lood de Jager was also sin-binned for head contact, adding to the Springboks' disciplinary problems in Paris

Source: Briefly News