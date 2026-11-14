A video of a uniformed traffic official exchanging a handshake with a taxi driver at what appears to be a roadside stop went viral on 13 November 2026

Many viewers suspected the interaction involved a bribe as they watched the suspicious interaction between the officer and driver

South Africans were sharply divided online, with some calling for the officer to be fired and others rushing to her defence

A short clip of a traffic officer greeting a taxi driver has split South Africa down the middle. Posted on 13 November 2026, the video shows a uniformed official in a high-visibility vest leaning in toward a taxi driver through a vehicle window at what appears to be a roadside checkpoint or toll structure.

A traffic officer had a strange interaction with a taxi driver. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

On-screen text in the clip reads "Innocent handshake" alongside the caption "A season for giving. 13 Nov 2026," giving the footage a sarcastic edge that set viewers off almost immediately.

The core debate boiled down to one question: was it a bribe or just a handshake? No money was visibly exchanged in the clip by @newsnexussa, but the clear handover of something sent the internet into a frenzy. Some viewers were outraged and called for the officer to face consequences. Others pointed out that no evidence of wrongdoing was actually visible and argued the backlash was unfair. Watch the clip that sparked the debate below:

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SA split over traffic officer and taxi driver

The comment section on @newsnexussa's TikTok was flooded with reactions from across the country:

@lillyrose demanded:

"Find her and fire her ASAP."

@Chicco93 said:

"Leave our officer alone pls"

@Twinbae_ Ntokozo asked:

"She should be fired for what?? Did you see money how much??"

@Marques Jafta wrote:

"I pray she doesn't get fired.... Oh Lord, please protect her 🙏"

@Snothando Mkhonta😎 argued:

"Mxm everyone acting holy and putting someone's job in danger... guys let's normalize minding our own business"

@Thomas Mohlapo fired back:

"People are defending this nonsense?"

Other Briefly News stories on South African traffic officers

A viral TikTok video filmed on 25 September 2026 turned a routine roadside stop into an unforgettable birthday moment after traffic officers pulled over a young man driving a white Ford Ranger, issued him a written fine, and immediately broke into a clapping chorus of "Happy Birthday" upon noticing his birth date.

upon noticing his birth date. Dashcam footage shared on Facebook by Karabo Skara Mokone on 21 August 2026 captured a tense confrontation on the shoulder of a rural South African highway, showing uniformed traffic personnel involved in a physical altercation with a motorist alongside a line of stopped vehicles.

A veteran South African traffic officer known as Lauren (@bassbubble) resonated deeply with TikTok viewers after sharing an emotional video on 17 September 2026 announcing her resignation after 15 years in uniform to protect her mental health and launch her own business.

Source: Briefly News