Siya Kolisi pointed to the Springboks' failure to convert chances in the wide channels as the team fell to France in a Nations Championship clash

Lood de Jager and Jasper Wiese both received cards during the match, leaving the Boks severely undermanned at critical stages

The defeat in Paris ended South Africa's four-match unbeaten run and cost them their top spot in the world rankings

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi acknowledged that South Africa's inability to convert scoring opportunities was the primary reason for their 21-19 Nations Championship defeat against France at the Stade de France on Friday night.

The world champions entered the half-time break trailing 21-7, a deficit shaped partly by disciplinary troubles. Lock Lood de Jager received a yellow card, and France capitalised on the Springboks' lapses by scoring three converted tries. Kurt-Lee Arendse believed he had reduced the gap right on the hooter, but the TMO ruled him offside, keeping the scoreline intact going into the break.

Boks Pay the Price for a Poor First Half

Speaking after the match, Kolisi did not shy away from accepting collective responsibility.

"They played really well tonight, and I think, as coach [Rassie Erasmus] said, especially in the first half, we created some opportunities that we didn't take in the wide channels," he said. "When they created opportunities, they took them straight away."

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The Springboks showed greater urgency after the interval, with Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx both crossing the tryline to bring South Africa to within two points.

However, further progress was hampered when Jasper Wiese was yellow-carded for a dangerous cleanout on French centre Kalvin Gourgues. The citing process later upgraded the sanction to a red card, leaving the Boks a man down for 20 minutes of the second half.

Despite the comeback effort, South Africa could not overturn the deficit, and the final whistle confirmed a narrow but costly loss.

Focus Shifts to Ireland Ahead of Twickenham Finals

Kolisi acknowledged the team's resilience while insisting the first-half performance remained the defining factor.

"We could have been better in that first part, but the effort and hard work were there from the team," he said. "But if you create so many opportunities and don't take as many in a game against a team like this, you're not going to get the win."

The result ended the Springboks' four-match unbeaten run in the Nations Championship and saw them relinquish top position in the world rankings.

South Africa will next face Ireland in Dublin before the Nations Championship finals weekend, scheduled for 27 to 29 November at Twickenham. "We know what we need to fix," Kolisi said. "Hopefully we will play better next week."

Source: Briefly News