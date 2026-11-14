Rassie Erasmus raised questions about how crowd pressure affects referee decision-making after the Springboks' narrow defeat in Paris

A bizarre French try, scored after a pass struck Kalvin Gourgues in the face and bounced forward, became one of the talking points of the match

Erasmus also turned the spotlight on his own coaching staff, saying the Boks played 'tentative' rugby and put themselves in a difficult position

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus stopped short of directly criticising referee Andrea Piardi following South Africa's 21-19 defeat to France, but his post-match press conference left little doubt about where some of his frustration was directed.

Erasmus opened by accepting blame. "We didn't play well, so I can't find a lot of excuses," he said. Despite that admission, a significant portion of his remarks focused on the pressures facing match officials in front of a large and vocal home crowd.

**Erasmus on Referee Psychology**

The Springboks had controlled the scrums for much of the match, and Erasmus acknowledged that the volume of penalty appeals in that area may have been difficult for Piardi to sustain penalising, particularly after cards had already been issued. He described it as "just human" for a referee to ease off under those circumstances, saying he understood "what the referee goes through" with a crowd of that size.

His most pointed observation framed the scenario in stark terms. "The referee thinks, 'There's a lot of people here. I can let this play out or make a technical call,'" Erasmus said. He was quick to walk it back, however, adding: "I'm not blaming the ref. We're all human there," and insisting he had spoken "with no angle."

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A Try off a Face and a Coaching Admission

One of the match's stranger moments came when a French pass struck centre Kalvin Gourgues in the face deep inside the Springbok 22. The ball bounced forward off his head, and winger Theo Attissogbe collected it and dived over. Referee Piardi allowed the try to stand, a decision Erasmus conceded was correct and entirely unplannable.

Despite his observations about the officiating environment, the Springbok coach directed his sharpest comments inward. He described his team as "a little bit tentative" and said it was "probably the coaching staff" who needed to account for why the Boks had played themselves into such a difficult position in the first place.

South Africa will need to regroup quickly as the tour continues.

Source: Briefly News