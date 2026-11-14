Jasper Wiese's yellow card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card following a dangerous cleanout on France's Kalvin Gourgues

Lood de Jager was also sin-binned for head contact, adding to the Springboks' disciplinary problems in Paris

The Springboks fought back from a 21-7 half-time deficit but lost 21-19, ending their unbeaten run in the Nations Championship

Springboks No 8 Jasper Wiese was sent off during the second half of their 21-19 defeat to France after a dangerous cleanout on French centre Kalvin Gourgues in their Nations Championship clash in Paris on Friday, November 13.

Wiese initially received a yellow card for the incident shortly after half-time, but a review of the challenge resulted in the sanction being upgraded to a 20-minute red card.

The incident occurred when Wiese attempted to clear Gourgues from a ruck. The Springbok made contact with the Frenchman's head during the cleanout, prompting intervention from the match officials.

Under rugby's head-contact framework, dangerous contact with an opponent's head can result in a red card, depending on the degree of danger, the nature of the contact and the presence of mitigating factors.

The upgrade meant Wiese could not return to the field for the remainder of the match, although South Africa were permitted to replace him after 20 minutes.

The dismissal came at a difficult time for the Springboks, who were already chasing the game after trailing 21-7 at half-time.

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Wiese's red card adds to Springboks' disciplinary problems

The Leicester Tigers forward's dismissal was not the only disciplinary setback for South Africa on the night.

Bok lock Lood de Jager had earlier been yellow-carded in the 12th minute for head contact in a tackle on French scrumhalf Maxime Lucu. France capitalised on their numerical advantage, scoring two converted tries during De Jager's absence.

France grapple with disciplinary problems

The hosts also had their own disciplinary problems, with Lucu receiving a yellow card late in the first half for a high tackle on Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

French winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang was subsequently sent off in the second half, leaving both teams to deal with dismissals during a fiercely contested encounter.

Despite the setbacks, the Springboks mounted a late comeback through tries from replacement scrumhalf Cobus Reinach and hooker Malcolm Marx.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu converted Reinach's try, but Manie Libbok missed the conversion following Marx's late score.

South Africa ultimately fell two points short, losing 21-19 and ending their unbeaten run in the Nations Championship. The result also ended the Springboks' five-match winning streak against France in Paris.

Source: Briefly News