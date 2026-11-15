New photos of R. Kelly serving his 31-year federal sentence have surfaced and gone viral on social media

The 59-year-old singer appeared in a grey prison tracksuit and beanie, sporting a full grey beard far removed from his polished career look

Social media users reacted strongly to how much the R&B star has aged, with some also pointing out an unusual detail in the photos

R. Kelly's prison photos surfaced on social media. Image: Cook County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rare prison photographs of R. Kelly have made the rounds on social media, sparking widespread conversation about how dramatically the disgraced R&B star has changed since beginning his federal sentence.

The images show the 59-year-old, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, dressed in a grey prison tracksuit and a matching beanie, with a white towel draped around his neck and glasses on his face. The most striking detail is his full grey beard, which is a world away from the clean-shaven, polished image he projected throughout his music career. In one of the snapshots, he appears to be posing alongside a fellow inmate in front of a colourful backdrop.

A far cry from his hitmaker days

Once considered one of the most dominant figures in global R&B, Kelly's career and reputation collapsed following federal convictions on racketeering and trafficking charges, as well as separate convictions in Illinois. He is currently held at the Federal Correctional Complex, Butner, in North Carolina, with federal prison records indicating his projected release date is 21 December 2045. By that point, he will be 78 years old.

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The photos arrive more than a year after the World's Greatest singer was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly overdosed on medication while behind bars.

Social media discussed R. Kelly's viral prison photos. Image: Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Social media weighs in

The rare glimpse into his life behind bars quickly got people talking, with many noting how much the singer has aged since his incarceration. Some users also pointed out what appeared to be an unusual stain on his trousers.

FeeMazzi1 said:

"He looks 79 right about now."

jon_d_doe wrote:

"This image is just so sad to look at."

Matthewolabod11 reacted:

"R. Kelly having a grey beard already."

_ayanda_sengane asked:

"Did you guys see what's on his pants?"

See the viral prison photos below.

Diddy moved to a new prison

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into Diddy's transfer from the FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania.

It follows reports that the rapper suffered a serious head injury in an alleged fight with a Jamaican drug lord while in prison.

Source: Briefly News