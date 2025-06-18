US musician R.Kelly was hospitalised after overdosing on his medication on Friday, 13 June 2025

After the overdose, R.Kelly, through his lawyer, accused prison officials of trying to kill him

Several netizens reacted with concern, while others suspected the overdose was a ploy to get R.Kelly released from prison

R. Kelly was rushed to a hospital after allegedly overdosing on medication in prison. Image: David Wolff - Patrick/WireImage, JOSHUA LOTT / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Disgraced US R&B singer Robert Kelly, popularly known as R.Kelly, was hospitalised after overdosing on his medication while behind bars at a North Carolina prison.

The World’s Greatest singer is serving a 30-year sentence at Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina. In 2021, Kelly was found guilty of a slew of serious charges, including racketeering and violating a sex trafficking law, the Mann Act, and having sex with underage girls. He was also convicted on additional charges in 2022.

Netizens react after R.Kelly is hospitalised after overdose

South African entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared an update on X on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, sharing that R.Kelly had been rushed to the hospital after overdosing on medications in prison. The post was captioned:

“R. Kelly reportedly rushed to the hospital. The convicted singer is reported to have overdosed on medications in prison.”

In the comments, several netizens were emotional, while others argued that it was a ploy by his lawyers to get him released and placed under house arrest.

Here are some of the comments:

@DavidMogashoa claimed:

“All part of his plan to get house arrest. Just last week, he was going on about a plot to have him killed in prison.”

@AmosOupa4 declared:

“Substitute time. Diddy must go in now, and R. Kelly must go outside and continue with these Hollywood dark world rituals in music entertainment. 🤣👊”

@freanky4fingers said:

“He made 25 albums in prison.”

R.Kelly accuses prison officials of attempted murder after overdose

After suffering an overdose on Friday, 13 June 2025, R.Kelly is now accusing prison officials of trying to kill him. Kelly was placed in solitary confinement after his lawyer, Beau Brindley, filed an emergency motion seeking his temporary release on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. Brindley claimed that Kelly was placed in solitary confinement as punishment for the emergency motion.

The emergency motion claimed that officials within the Bureau of Prisons were plotting to kill Kelly and requested that the I Believe I Can Fly singer be temporarily released and placed under house arrest.

R. Kelly was hospitalised after an overdose behind bars. Image: Antonio Perez/Tribune News Service/Tribune News Service

Source: Getty Images

Kelly allegedly takes medication for anxiety and a sleeping draught, in addition to other prescribed medications. His lawyer claims that Kelly showed prison officials his when he was placed in solitary confinement. The overdose allegedly happened as soon as R.Kelly was placed in solitary confinement. His lawyer recounted how Kelly discovered that he had overdosed.

"He felt faint. He was dizzy. He started to see black spots in his vision," Brindley explained.

Kelly crawled to the door of the cell after struggling to walk before losing consciousness. He was admitted to a medical facility for two days before returning to prison.

R. Kelly's bootleg album surfaces on streaming services

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in 2022 that a previously unreleased album by R.Kelly found its way onto the Spotify and Apple Music platforms.

The album titled I Admit It featured 13 tracks, including the 19-minute title song, which had been published on SoundCloud in 2018 before Kelly was convicted on a slew of charges.

A few hours after the initial reports by TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter, the album was removed from the streaming platforms.

Source: Briefly News