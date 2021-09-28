Ayanda Borotho Reacts to R Kelly's Guilty Verdict, Slams Singer's Supporters

Mzansi actress Ayanda Borotho has reacted to US superstar R Kelly's guilty verdict on Monday

The R&B singer was found guilty on all the nine charges he faced in his sex trafficking trial

The former Isibaya actress slammed peeps who believe that the musician is just a victim of media because he is a black man

Ayanda Borotho has reacted to R Kelly's guilty verdict. The US R&B singer has been convicted on all nine counts in his sex trafficking trial.

Ayanda Borotho has reacted to R Kelly's guilty verdict.

Source: Instagram

Thousands of peeps took to social media to share their excitement after a US federal jury convicted the singer on Monday, 27 September. Ayanda also took to social media to share her thoughts on the outcome of the popular case.

Taking to Instagram, the former Isibaya star slammed people who defended the superstar. R Kelly's fans claimed the media was trying to destroy his legacy because of his skin colour.

TshisaLIVE reports that the wealthy musician had lured underage girls and women for sex for the past 25 years. Ayanda encouraged parents to their children, especially girls, when they share that they don't like going to certain men's homes.

Check out the rest of her lengthy post below:

Ayanda's followers took to her comment section to share their views on her post. Most of them agreed with her. Check out some of their comments below:

matsibotsotetsi said:

"I know the feeling, it's a feeling I wish upon no 1. But what I love is that The Will of God always prevail."

portiamagidiwana wrote:

"I wonder what happened to Aliyaah?"

sithandazilei commented:

"Done with R Kelly music, not today not ever. Justice must prevail."

posh_songo said:

"This is deep."

karabelor wrote:

"Thank you for putting it exactly the way you did! I’m with you 100%"

sbudangwale added:

"Amen. This should be a lesson to all, public figure or not, violence against women and children is not cool."

Broke R Kelly looking to sell entire publishing catalogue

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that R Kelly is broke and is reportedly struggling to make ends meet. The musician, who was once a world superstar, is even willing to sell his entire music catalogue at a cheap price just to get money while he is in prison.

It has been reported that earlier this month, the singer's lawyer Devereaux Cannick told the court that Kelly's funds had "depleted" when he was making a request for free trial transcripts for his client.

Complex reported that the ongoing criminal cases and civil battles against the disgraced musician left him low on cash. The publication also reports that the value of his music catalog has taken a huge knock as people have joined the #MuteRKelly campaign and stopped listening to his music.

