eNCA announced the passing of award-winning investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh on 14 November 2026

Nabeelah, who was 34 years old, was pregnant at the time of her death and will be buried with her unborn child

Colleagues and many viewers remembered her as ethical, empathetic and deeply dedicated to her craft

Nabeelah Shaikh, an award-winning investigative reporter for eNCA, passed away on 14 November 2026 at the age of 34. She was pregnant at the time of her death and will be laid to rest alongside her unborn child.

eNCA reporter Nabeelah Shaikh died while pregnant. Image: @nabeelah_shaikh

Source: Instagram

eNCA shared the news on TikTok, describing Shaikh as "beloved and respected" within the newsroom. Beyond her career, the statement remembered her as a wife, daughter and devoted mother to a young girl. There have been no official reports regarding the cause of death.

Born on 21 October 1992, Shaikh built a reputation as one of South Africa's most committed journalists. Her reporting on some of the country's most difficult stories, including violence in the East Rand, left a lasting impression on viewers who followed her work closely.

News broadcaster eNCA described Shaikh as talented and dedicated, qualities that viewers across the country echoed in the wake of the announcement. Her journalism was widely praised for its empathy and ethical grounding, rare qualities that set her apart in a demanding industry. The loss of both Shaikh and her unborn child has left colleagues, viewers and the broader South African media community in mourning. See the post below:

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Mzansi mourns Nabeelah Shaikh

South Africans flooded the comments section with heartfelt tributes:

@ɐɓuɐl wrote:

"Thank you for not adding a sad song on the photo. The silence is respectful. May she rest in eternal peace."

@sims said:

"She was so ethical and empathetic in her reporting, may she and her child rest in peace."

@Nqobile shared:

"I don't understand... Nabeelah's reporting took us through the very worst story about the killings in the East Rand. I'm so shook. Devastating news. Heartbroken."

@andi@SA1🇿🇦 wrote:

"Ao banna, woman goes through a lot, they really need to be respected at all times. Condolences to the family. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

@Chai-Latte💞 said:

"May Allah grant her the highest place in Jannah and may the Noor shine on her kabr always inshallah."

@Tiffany-amber Lambert shared:

"Privileged enough to have had a chat with her, rest well darling."

@Marty_26 added:

"I'm so sorry. Sending love to all women in pregnancy. Really tough!"

Other Briefly News stories about heartbreaking losses

Laerskool Totius in Boston, Western Cape, announced the sudden passing of eight-year-old Grade 2 learner Nero van Niekerk following a tragic accident on 16 October 2026.

A week-long search for 65-year-old Yellowwood Park pensioner Deven Naicker ended in heartbreak on 13 November 2026 after his body was discovered in an oil palm plantation in Patong, Phuket, five days after hotel CCTV captured him walking toward a local market.

Australian apprentice jockey Izzy Neale passed away on 10 November 2026, two days after suffering critical injuries when her mount, Marnoo, fell during the Warren Shire Cotton Cup in New South Wales.

Source: Briefly News