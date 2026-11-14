Siphiwe Mashigo, one half of the musical duo Siphiwe x Lebzar, passed away, leaving South Africa's entertainment scene in mourning

Mashigo was a founding member of TJK Concepts and co-founder of the beloved lifestyle event Pop Up Sunday Brunch

The Mashigo family and TJK Concepts released a joint statement appealing for privacy as funeral arrangements are still being finalised

Siphiwe Mashigo passed away. Images: siphiwe_x_lebstar, siphiwe_tjk

Source: Instagram

South Africa's entertainment community is reeling after the death of Siphiwe Mashigo, widely recognised as one half of the musical duo Siphiwe x Lebzar. His passing has sent shockwaves through the country's music and lifestyle scenes, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans and industry figures alike.

The news was confirmed through a joint statement released by TJK Concepts and the Mashigo family on 14 November 2026. Beyond his music, Mashigo held a deeply significant role behind the scenes as one of the founding members of TJK Concepts and a co-founder of Pop Up Sunday Brunch, a lifestyle event that grew into a staple in South Africa's social calendar.

A vision that shaped two platforms

The official statement paid tribute to the artist's lasting influence on both ventures he helped build from the ground up.

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"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that TJK Concepts and the Mashigo Family announce the passing of Mr Siphiwe Mashigo, one of the founding members of TJK Concepts and a co-founder of Pop Up Sunday Brunch. Siphiwe was an integral part of the journey, vision and foundation of TJK Concepts and Pop Up Sunday. His contribution, dedication and passion helped shape what these platforms have become today," the statement read.

The statement went on to describe his death as a tremendous loss not only to those closest to him, but also to his colleagues, business partners, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

Siphiwe Mashigo's family, along with TJK Concepts, confirmed the musician's passing. Image: siphiwe_tjk

Source: Instagram

Family requests space to grieve

No cause of death was disclosed. Aware of the flood of questions coming from fans and peers in the industry, the Mashigo family and TJK Concepts appealed for patience during this painful time.

"We kindly ask that everyone allow the Mashigo Family the necessary time and space to process their grief and attend to the immediate family matters," the statement noted.

Funeral arrangements and further announcements are expected to be shared once the family has finalised all preparations. Those behind the statement also extended their gratitude to everyone who has already reached out with condolences, prayers, and words of support.

See the complete statement below.

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