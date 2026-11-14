ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba posted a sarcastic remark about Helen Zille on X after coalition talks over the Johannesburg mayoralty stalled

Mashaba's party has refused to support Zille as mayor, insisting she step aside before ActionSA will back any DA-led government in Johannesburg

South Africans responded with fury, accusing Mashaba of prioritising personal grievances over the needs of Johannesburg residents

Herman Mashaba on the left and Helen Zille on the right. Images: HermanMashaba/X and @moreki_mo/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba drew sharp criticism from South Africans on 13 November 2026 after posting a dismissive remark about Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille, amid ongoing coalition deadlock over the Johannesburg mayoralty.

Mashaba's post on X came in response to a widely circulated comment by user @moreki_mo, who expressed deep frustration at the collapse of coalition prospects, writing that both the ANC and ActionSA appeared to have "planned" to keep Zille out of the mayoral office regardless of what voters wanted. Mashaba quote-reposted the comment with the words:

"South Africa, let's all cry for Helen. Life is not fair."

The remark, posted at 6:26 PM and viewed by over 614,000 users, struck many as mocking rather than conciliatory.

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ActionSA's position on Zille

According to media reports, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont stated on 13 November 2026 that the party's objection in Johannesburg is not to the DA as a whole, but specifically to Zille, citing what it describes as a history of destabilising coalitions.

Mashaba has proposed that both he and Zille withdraw as mayoral candidates, clearing the way for ActionSA to support an alternative DA nominee. He separately described a coalition meeting with DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis as "frank and productive," and indicated a willingness to allow the DA to lead Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni if ActionSA retains the Tshwane mayoralty — without Zille involved.

Mashaba has also cited his October 2019 resignation from the DA and from the Johannesburg mayorship, which he linked directly to Zille's election as the DA's Federal Council Chairperson, as the basis for his deep-seated opposition to her.

Johannesburg's council currently sits in a hung position.

See the X post below:

Voters respond with anger

The reaction from South Africans was swift and largely critical, with many accusing Mashaba of placing personal animosity above the interests of Johannesburg residents on his X page.

@TrishStuth wrote:

"It's not Helen you've hurt; it's Jhb voters, you petty little man."

@JodiSAnne said:

"@HermanMashaba Let's be honest here, you don't give anything about the people of JHB, you are a vindictive, self centred, arrogant egomaniac & it's pretty evident to EVERYONE in South Africa, except self obsessed angry petty you. Don't cry for Helen, she doesn't need anyones tears, cry for the people of JHB 🤮"

@DuncanWillis11 asked:

"Herman, are you there to serve your electorate or serve your bitter resentment?"

@Africa_Dabra wrote:

"Like Ramaphosa, you have not put Johannesburg residents and their needs first, but also WHAT THEY WANTED AND USED THEIR VOTE TO SHOW WHO THEY WANT TO FIX THAT BROKEN CITY. You have put political 'wants' and petty 'payback' first."

@JellybeansRSA added:

"Dude, get over yourself already. This is pathetic behaviour for the leader of a party. Have some respect as a human being."

More on Johannesburg coalition talks

Source: Briefly News