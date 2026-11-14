South African style icons, Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha, earned nominations for Celebrity Fashionista of the Year (Female) at the Uncutxtra Magazine Award Night 5.0

The two Mzansi stars face stiff competition from three Nigerian nominees and one Ghanaian fashion icon in the six-woman shortlist

With public voting officially opened, fans have until 1 December 2026 to cast their ballots and pick their favourite fashionista

Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha are nominated at the Uncutxtra Magazine Awards. Images: Francois Durand/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Two of South Africa's most recognisable fashion personalities, Bonang Matheba and Nomzamo Mbatha, have landed nominations at a prestigious Nigerian-based awards ceremony. Both women are in the running for the Celebrity Fashionista of the Year (Female) title at the Uncutxtra Magazine Launch and Award Night 5.0.

The organisers behind the entertainment and lifestyle awards revealed the six-woman shortlist ahead of the fifth edition of their glamorous event. It places the two South African stars in direct competition with some of West Africa's most prominent fashion names, turning the category into a true Pan-African style showdown.

A six-woman battle for fashion supremacy

The full nominee list for Celebrity Fashionista of the Year (Female) reads as follows: Bonang Matheba (South Africa), Nomzamo Mbatha (South Africa), Nana Akua Addo (Ghana), Osas Ighodaro (Nigeria), Adeola Adeyemi Diiadem (Nigeria), and KieKie (Nigeria).

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Both Matheba and Mbatha have spent years building formidable profiles on the global stage. From high-profile red-carpet appearances to international brand partnerships and fashion editorial work, the pair have consistently positioned themselves as among the continent's most influential style figures. Their inclusion in this Pan-African category reflects just how far their reach has extended beyond South African borders.

Bonang and Nomzamo are going up against some of West Africa's most-loved style icons. Images: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images, Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

Source: Getty Images

How to vote before the December deadline

Voting for the awards opened on 10 November 2026 and will close on 1 December. Fans who want to show their support for Bonang, Nomzamo, or any of the other nominees can head to the official Uncutxtra voting portal at uncutxtramagazines.com/vote before the deadline.

See the official nominees list below.

Miss Cosmo gushes over Bonang Matheba

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared insight into the praise Bonang Matheba received from the Miss Cosmo organisers.

The pageant reflected on Matheba's work in the past event and hinted not only at her return for the upcoming ceremony, but at a bigger partnership with the organisation.

Source: Briefly News