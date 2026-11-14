An off-duty Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer was fatally shot in Pola Park, Springs, on Friday night

A paramedic who responded alongside the officer sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and was rushed to hospital

The suspect fled the scene with the officer's firearm and no arrests have been made — the EMPD is appealing for public information

An EMPD officer was killed on duty. Image: Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — An off-duty member of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department died on 13 November 2026 following a fatal shooting while attending to a housebreaking report in Pola Park, Springs. The incident happened a week after a traffic officer was killed in Rustenburg, North West.

According to SABC News, the officer, who was attached to the EMPD First Response Unit, reached the location in the company of paramedics from Ekurhuleni Emergency Services. While the officer was confronting an individual at the property, the assailant took possession of the officer’s weapon and discharged several shots, resulting in the officer’s immediate death.

Paramedic wounded in the attack

One of the paramedics who accompanied the officer to the callout suffered bullet injuries during the altercation. Ambulance crews conveyed the wounded medical worker to the N17 Hospital in Springs to receive urgent care.

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Following the Pola Park shooting, the South African Police Service registered dockets for both murder and attempted murder.

Suspect still at large, public appeal issued

According to the EMPD, the gunman escaped from the area immediately after the attack while still carrying the stolen service pistol. Police have yet to apprehend anyone regarding the crime, and a manhunt remains underway.

Authorities are requesting that anyone holding details that may help trace the perpetrator get in touch with their local police station or relay the tip-off to the EMPD Control Room.

Russian tourist shot dead in SA

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the fatal attack on a Russian couple travelling to Kruger National Park, including the police investigation and safety advice for motorists on the N4.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds after the couple reportedly stopped because of tyre damage. Police have not confirmed whether tyre spikes were used, and no arrests have been made.

Source: Briefly News