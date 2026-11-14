Ridge View Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal issued an apology after a cook allegedly took meal funds without preparing food for learners

The school confirmed it is pursuing criminal charges against the cook following the incident

Parents praised the school for going the extra mile to ensure no child went home hungry after the scam ruined plans

A KwaZulu-Natal primary school found itself in a difficult position. A cook allegedly pocketed money meant to feed learners, leaving children without a meal during a school event on 13 November.

Ridge View Primary School issued a statement after a cook stole money. Image: FG Trade

Source: UGC

Ridge View Primary School shared a statement on Facebook addressing the incident directly with parents and guardians. According to the school, the cook took money allocated for food but failed to purchase ingredients or prepare any meals for the learners.

The school moved quickly to find a solution, arranging alternative meals so that no child went home hungry. Parents later revealed the school had sourced pizza for the affected learners, drawing widespread praise online.

In its statement, Ridge View Primary confirmed it is in the process of laying criminal charges against the cook. The school also apologised for the delay in learners' departure, acknowledging that the disruption may have affected parents' afternoon plans.

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"We are extremely disappointed that our learners have been placed in this situation. Their well-being and best interests remain our priority, and we are taking the necessary steps to address this matter," the school wrote. Read the school's full statement on Facebook:

Mzansi praises KZN school's response

Parents flooded the comments section with gratitude, particularly towards the principal Mr Suntosh Ramdutt and the broader school staff:

Beverly Paul wrote:

"It is very unfortunate that this has happened...especially because we didn't send lunch with our kids this morning. I am thankful that the kids did not come home hungry...you went above and beyond to get our children pizza...We are grateful 🙌"

Safia Osman said:

"Such a shame that someone will steal from a school. Thank you Mr Ramdutt and the staff of Ridge View Primary for making sure no child was left hungry. Forever grateful. ❤️"

Sohana Naidu added:

"Awesome, Mr Suntosh Ramdutt and RVPS for leaving no child hungry, Ridge View Primary is not just a school, it is a school with a heart and soul."

Roxanne Jade Vincent shared:

"A very big thank you to Mr Ramdutt and the rest of the staff involved in ensuring the kids did not leave school without getting a meal, no matter what meal it was. Although the situation was unfortunate and unexpected, you still went through a great deal to ensure the kids' needs are put first, hats off to you guys 💖🙏"

Sheshmika Sooklaal-Goorcharran wrote:

"Well done to Ridge View Primary School for ensuring the kids had food 👏"

Serika Moodley said:

"Thank you for catering for them; it's such a pity that someone would steal the school's money."

Shavi Reddy demanded:

"Expose the cook so we also don't get fooled."

Jashveer Bagwandeen added:

"Give us the cooks name please."

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Source: Briefly News