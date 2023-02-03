The Governing Body Foundation (GBF) has condemned the recent violent incidents at Gauteng schools

The foundation believes that psychological support and new disciplinary measures are needed for learners

The Gauteng Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety will conduct a study on school safety

GAUTENG - The Governing Body Foundation (GBF) believes that new disciplinary measures are needed in schools following two violent incidents that rocked the country.

The safety of learners in schools has come under the spotlight following two violent incidents. Image: Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

Two Gauteng schools came under the spotlight after videos of horrific and violent incidents were shared on social media. In one incident a Grade 10 boy was stabbed to death and in the other, a Grade 10 girl was physically assaulted.

Both incidents raised alarm bells on social media with many calling for urgent intervention. The foundation believes that psychological support is needed for learners throughout the year.

CEO of GBF Anthea Cereseto told EWN that schools need psychologists and social workers to offer professional support. She said while it would mean a loss of teaching posts it is one of the best solutions to tackle the issue of school violence.

Provincial government condemns violence in schools

The Gauteng Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety condemned the fatal stabbing of the Grade 10 learner from Geluksdal Secondary School. The committee is awaiting a comprehensive report regarding the events that led up to the killing.

An intervention study to assess the effectiveness of school safety is being considered to tackle crime in the province. Part of the study will include establishing if schools have a safety plan in place.

Citizens react to violent incidents in Gauteng schools

Mary Hendricks said:

“Our schools are becoming a gangland and our kids are victims to their environment.”

Erica Gohre commented:

“Disgusting behaviour.”

Pamela Dlamini posted:

“Now the schools are no longer a place of learning but a place of gangsterism.”

Bill Daniels wrote:

“Bring corporal punishment back.”

Brian Ferreira added:

“About thirty years too late. Our glorious leaders can't even spell discipline.”

