A teacher from a secondary school in the west of Johannesburg was forced to kill a man who was terrorising the school

The heroic teacher fatally shot a knife-wielding man who allegedly tried to stand the principal

Learners were visibly shocked after the incident and will reportedly be given counselling to recover

JOHANNESBURG - The teachers and pupils from Kagiso Secondary School encountered a harrowing ordeal when a teacher was forced to shoot an armed man who was allegedly attempting to stab the principal.

A teacher at Kagiso Secondary School was forced to shoot a knife-wielding man. Image: stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The man allegedly forced his way onto school grounds demanding to see the principal on Friday, 3 February. The knife-wielding man found a group of teachers in a meeting in the staff room and allegedly held them hostage.

According to Police Spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello that a preliminary report indicates that one of the teachers managed to escape and fire a warning shot.

The attacker reportedly lunged at the teacher, stabbing him in the arm, and that is when the teacher fired the fatal shot. When authorities arrived at the scene, the man was certified dead, and the teacher was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment, TimesLIVE reported.

Traumatised school children gathered in small groups in the aftermath of the incident

The schoolchildren were left out of class early after the attack and subsequent shooting.

According to City Press, traumatised learners assembled themselves into small, visibly shocked and silent groups outside the school gates. The school is allegedly contacting the pupils' parents so that counselling can be arranged for the learners.

South Africans celebrated the heroic teacher for keeping the school safe

South Africans flooded social media with comments about how the teacher was a hero.

Below are some comments:

@SadikiJerry congratulated:

"Well done, teacher! Minus one!"

@theresiawysoke1 complained

"Schools have become dangerous places."

@tim_meh87 exclaimed:

"WELL DONE TO THAT TEACHER!"

@Paratus2014 said:

"An armed teacher just saved lives at their school by justifiably using their firearm. I don’t want to hear a word about how disarming teachers is a good idea from the idiots in the peanut gallery. Teachers are responsible for the safety of their pupils."

@PsyOps717 celebrated:

"Outstanding..."

@KevinHamann8 commented:

"Keep this one on record for Adele Kirsten and Bheki Cele. Next time she is on TV remind her how GUNS SAVE LIVES!!"

@kingkut89 added:

"Well done! No sympathy for criminals."

