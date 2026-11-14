A 12-year-old boy drowned in a small farm dam in the Umvoti Local Municipality while swimming with friends

SAPS deployed police divers from Pietermaritzburg and Port Shepstone, along with a K9 search and rescue unit

The recovery operation required the body to be carried 3 kilometres through difficult terrain to reach the nearest road

SAPS search and rescue team in a farm dam in Msinga, KZN. Images: SAPoliceService/Facebook

Source: Facebook

KwaZulu-Natal — A 12-year-old boy drowned in a small farm dam in the Umvoti Local Municipality near Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, with police search and rescue teams later recovering his body from a depth of three metres.

The South African Police Service confirmed the incident on Saturday, 14 November 2026, stating that Msinga SAPS alerted the Hilton 10111 Command Centre after the boy got into difficulty while swimming with a group of friends late in the afternoon.

Multi-unit rescue response deployed

The response drew personnel from multiple units within the Provincial Police Emergency Services. Police divers from Pietermaritzburg and Port Shepstone SAPS Search and Rescue units were deployed, alongside the PMB K9 Search and Rescue team. K9 Raven led the initial surface search and indicated a location, prompting divers to begin an underwater search operation. The victim's body was subsequently found at a depth of three metres.

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Given the remote location of the dam, rescuers were unable to bring a vehicle close enough to retrieve the body directly. Personnel transported the remains approximately three kilometres through the surrounding terrain in a Rescue Stokes Basket, with members of the local community providing assistance along the way.

See the Facebook post below:

Body handed over, inquest docket opened

Upon reaching the nearest accessible roadway, the body was formally handed over to Msinga SAPS officers. According to the report shared on the SAPS Facebook page, an inquest docket has since been opened to record the circumstances of the death.

South Africans responded to the SAPS post with an outpouring of condolences and reflection.

@Katlego Bassy-Bee wrote:

"Eish, it's the overconfidence or need to show off that always gets these kids. Many of us grew up swimming in dams and quarries, and many of those were DEEP, but we never overestimated our capabilities. RIP to the young boy!"

@Rene Hoorzuk commented:

"The real police at work 👏"

@Neliswa Sharpay added:

"Something about '12 year old male' is so tone deaf, this is a CHILD💔 Condolences to the family 🤍"

@Kgaugelo Mogane wrote:

"Eish condolences 💔"

@Mampe Molatudi added:

"RIP buddy it's so painful indeed 😭😭😞"

@Nagos Manako said:

"So painful, hade family."

@Richard Keitumetsi posted:

"Abantwana bethu abezwa."

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Source: Briefly News