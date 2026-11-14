Former Miss Teen South Africa 2001 contestant Nomthi Vithi resurfaced on TikTok after more than two decades out of the public eye

Nomthi revealed she built a career as a qualified stock exchange trader before stepping away from corporate life for her family

She spent six years homeschooling her three children, including a son who had a severe speech delay

Former pageant contestant Nomthi Vithi shared a candid update explaining her 20-year absence from the spotlight. Image: Nomthi Vithi

Source: Facebook

Nomthi Vithi, known to South Africans from the Miss Teen South Africa 2001 pageant, has made a quiet but warmly received return to social media. On 15 October 2026, the former pageant star posted a candid video on her TikTok account @nomthi_lenyai, responding to fans who had been wondering what became of her after she disappeared from public life. The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot.

From the pageant stage to corporate banking

After her Miss Teen appearance, Nomthi went on to earn a BCom Economics degree and built a career in corporate banking. She worked for roughly a decade as a qualified stock exchange trader, specialising in derivatives. It was a world far removed from pageant stages, and one she navigated largely out of the public eye.

Eventually, she stepped back from that career entirely. High-risk pregnancies played a significant role in that decision. She had two premature babies and was bedridden throughout her third pregnancy, during which she also ran a hair extensions business on the side.

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Six years of homeschooling and a fresh start

What followed was a chapter defined by dedication to her children. Nomthi spent six years homeschooling all three of them, a commitment that was driven in part by her eldest son, who had a severe speech delay and needed extra support. It was only after that season of her life came to a close that she felt ready to return to social media and share her story. Viewers who had grown up watching her on television were clearly moved. Many could not get over how she still looks exactly as they remembered her.

Watch the full TikTok video where Nomthi shares her journey here.

Viewers were happy to hear the update, admiring her ageless beauty and inspiring journey through corporate finance and motherhood. Image: Nomthi Vithi

Source: Facebook

Mzansi showers Nomthi with love

South Africans in the comments section had a lot of love to pour out:

@Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 wrote:

"Timeless beauty. Our Nomthi Vithi 🥰."

@andisiwejkuda said:

"Okay, firstly, how was it in 2001? Because I remember Nomthi Vithi 🫶 safe to say umntu umdale [a person is built]. Great to see you."

@Sinothile Kubu shared:

"Effortlessly gorgeous namanje (even now) 🔥🙏. Wow, you have had quite the journey. Happy to have you back."

@nandzz009 added:

"Nomthi Vithi is still gorgeous."

@rhianhlатhandooku asked:

"You look absolutely gorgeous. What helped with the child who had a speech delay, if I may ask? I hope my question isn't intrusive."

@Nozi wrote:

"🎀❤️💕 I smell a book in the works. Chomi, go for it; you are such an inspiration. Super gorgeous, smart, intelligent, inspiring, kind, loving and a prayer warrior of note 🎀. Jonga (look), I can go on and on."

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Source: Briefly News