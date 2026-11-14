“Timeless Beauty”: Former Miss Teen 2001 Finalist Nomthi Vithi Shares Update on Past 20 Years
- Former Miss Teen South Africa 2001 contestant Nomthi Vithi resurfaced on TikTok after more than two decades out of the public eye
- Nomthi revealed she built a career as a qualified stock exchange trader before stepping away from corporate life for her family
- She spent six years homeschooling her three children, including a son who had a severe speech delay
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Nomthi Vithi, known to South Africans from the Miss Teen South Africa 2001 pageant, has made a quiet but warmly received return to social media. On 15 October 2026, the former pageant star posted a candid video on her TikTok account @nomthi_lenyai, responding to fans who had been wondering what became of her after she disappeared from public life. The answer, it turns out, is quite a lot.
From the pageant stage to corporate banking
After her Miss Teen appearance, Nomthi went on to earn a BCom Economics degree and built a career in corporate banking. She worked for roughly a decade as a qualified stock exchange trader, specialising in derivatives. It was a world far removed from pageant stages, and one she navigated largely out of the public eye.
Eventually, she stepped back from that career entirely. High-risk pregnancies played a significant role in that decision. She had two premature babies and was bedridden throughout her third pregnancy, during which she also ran a hair extensions business on the side.
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Six years of homeschooling and a fresh start
What followed was a chapter defined by dedication to her children. Nomthi spent six years homeschooling all three of them, a commitment that was driven in part by her eldest son, who had a severe speech delay and needed extra support. It was only after that season of her life came to a close that she felt ready to return to social media and share her story. Viewers who had grown up watching her on television were clearly moved. Many could not get over how she still looks exactly as they remembered her.
Watch the full TikTok video where Nomthi shares her journey here.
Mzansi showers Nomthi with love
South Africans in the comments section had a lot of love to pour out:
@Spitch Nzawumbi🇿🇦 wrote:
"Timeless beauty. Our Nomthi Vithi 🥰."
@andisiwejkuda said:
"Okay, firstly, how was it in 2001? Because I remember Nomthi Vithi 🫶 safe to say umntu umdale [a person is built]. Great to see you."
@Sinothile Kubu shared:
"Effortlessly gorgeous namanje (even now) 🔥🙏. Wow, you have had quite the journey. Happy to have you back."
@nandzz009 added:
"Nomthi Vithi is still gorgeous."
@rhianhlатhandooku asked:
"You look absolutely gorgeous. What helped with the child who had a speech delay, if I may ask? I hope my question isn't intrusive."
@Nozi wrote:
"🎀❤️💕 I smell a book in the works. Chomi, go for it; you are such an inspiration. Super gorgeous, smart, intelligent, inspiring, kind, loving and a prayer warrior of note 🎀. Jonga (look), I can go on and on."
Other pageant-related articles
- 20-year-old Italian-Congolese model Marta Bunda was crowned Miss Bologna 2026 at a regional Miss Italia selection event, something that did not sit well with many viewers.
- Students at the University of the Free State's Qwaqwa campus wowed South African viewers during the Mx and Mxss UFS cultural pageant by showcasing vibrant traditional attire and dances representing Xhosa, Zulu, Basotho, and Ndebele cultures.
- Sanelisiwe Diko, a Miss South Africa Top 24 contestant, shared an inspiring video of her rigorous physical preparation for the prestigious national competition.
- A woman from Johannesburg shared her journey for the Miss South Africa title after entering the competition three times, earning respect from many viewers.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za